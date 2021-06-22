Survey: More Americans ready to shop in-store as confidence rises

Over the weekend, the website Mashed published the results of a survey of 637 of its U.S. readers that asked which grocery store they refused to go into, upon pain of death. Even Oprah’s got a thing for Costco, which might explain why a mere 8.32% of all of Mashed’s survey respondents won’t go in that particular grocery chain. Trader Joe’s garnered the second-least amount of nay-sayers. In total, 9.89% of survey respondents reported not wanting to step foot in that supermarket. And while 10.68% of all respondents refuse to shop at Kroger, 13.34% of all respondents won’t go into Whole Foods, and 15.74% don’t want to see the insides of Aldi, two grocery chains inspired noticeably more dread than the rest.