Survey: More Americans ready to shop in-store as confidence rises
As confidence arises, more consumers are looking to head back to stores and restaurants. That’s according to a new research from SafetyCulture, which found that Americans are feeling much more comfortable undertaking many activities during the coming months compared to the same time period in 2020. Half of Americans said they would feel "very comfortable" shopping in a physical store during the next three months, compared to 29% in the year-ago period. Only 14% said they would have some degree of discomfort shopping in-store, compared to 34% last year.chainstoreage.com