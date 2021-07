Stellantis NV says it could scrap 25 new vehicles that were damaged this weekend during the flooding in Detroit following a torrential downpour. Photos posted on social media this weekend showed the shipping yard adjacent to the transatlantic automaker's Jefferson North Assembly Plant on the city's east side full of water up reaching above the bottom of the SUVs' side windows. The company is not specifying which models were affected, but Jefferson North and the adjacent Mack Assembly Plant assemble the two-row and three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Dodge Durango.