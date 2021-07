The Reds optioned Goudeau to Triple-A Louisville on Friday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. The righty did not appear in either of the Reds' two games after being recalled Wednesday, and now he returns to Triple-A to free a roster spot for Sonny Gray (groin), who was activated from the injured list to start Friday. Goudeau has a 4.00 ERA in nine innings of relief work with the Reds this season, though he has walked more batters (9) than he's struck out (5).