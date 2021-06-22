Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

More Than 47M Americans to Celebrate With an Independence Day Getaway

Hotel Online
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — June 22, 2021 — More than 47.7 million Americans will take to the nation’s roadways and skies this Independence Day (July 1–5), as travel volumes are expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels. In fact, this will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019. Overall, just 2.5% fewer Americans are expected to travel this year compared to Independence Day in 2019. This represents an increase of nearly 40% compared to last year, when total travel fell to 34.2 million.

www.hotel-online.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Independence Day#Travel Agent#Travel Destinations#Americans#Wa Chicago#Il New York#Ga Boston#Diamond#Inrix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
Air Travel
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.

Comments / 0

Community Policy