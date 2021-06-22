Yoel Razvozov Appointed as Israel’s New Minister of Tourism
NEW YORK – June 22, 2021 – The Israel Ministry of Tourism is pleased to share the news of the appointment of its new minister, Yoel Razvozov, Israeli politician and former judoka Olympian. As Minister of Tourism, Razvozov will work closely with the new government to create and execute a plan to bring both domestic and international tourism back in Israel following more than a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.www.hotel-online.com