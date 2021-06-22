Rosewood Hotel Group Appoints Jarrod Tuck as Vice President, Customer Relationship Management
With the appointment of Jarrod Tuck to the newly created position of vice president, customer relationship management, Rosewood Hotel Group has added strong leadership to the company’s marketing team to support its ambitious expansion and growing presence in the global luxury hospitality arena. Tuck will oversee the CRM direction for ultra-luxury Rosewood Hotels & Resorts®, upper-upscale New World Hotels & Resorts and lifestyle KHOS hotels.www.hotel-online.com