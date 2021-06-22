Cancel
Les Productions Zvon: Hammerhead Fantasy 3 feat. Me

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSound designer Les Productions Zvon did a duet with me! Kind of. He used my Taiko 909 preset from Hammerhead, and a variation of the pattern I shipped it with. He then layered in a bunch of his own samples running in other Hammerhead instances. I think this qualifies as a duet! He incorporated my style so much with his own. It feels like we're both collaborating on it. In reality it was just he who managed to make his own samples work with mine. There's even verisimilitude to the first use of my kit, which combines heavily treated TR-909 samples with acoustic Taiko drums, on my pro-neophilia song Requiem for the Unrequited.

