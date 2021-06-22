Cancel
Centaurworld On Netflix Has My Attention

By Sandra Stelmach
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentaurworld is coming to Netflix on July 30th and this animated musical series is … interesting as we find a war horse who is used to battles transported to a land of fun loving singing centaurs. So we have this trailer that has us wondering what sort of show this is going to be. It seems that the horse is trying to find its way home and it will need to find a key to get home.

