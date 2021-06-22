Hilarious Action-Packed Third Trailer for Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad'

Director James Gunn has been very open about the fact that he’s going to kill a bunch of characters in his The Suicide Squad movie, to the point where it seems like Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn might even be on the proverbial chopping block (especially since there’s really no DC Cinematic Universe to speak of, so nobody would really need to question it if she shows up unharmed in Birds Of Prey 2). In fact, Gunn revealed on Twitter this week that he used the movie’s high death count to keep some plot details under wraps, since “most” of the cast only got copies of the script up to the point where their character died.