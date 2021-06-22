Hilarious Action-Packed Third Trailer for Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad'
"I'm going to get you out of here alive." Ahahaha amazing. Warner Bros has released a third official trailer for James Gunn's new The Suicide Squad movie, arriving in theaters everywhere this August. The more they show, they better this looks, and I am so down for this action-packed comedy superhero smorgasbord. It's going to be a blast! This ensemble anti-hero DC action comedy boasts one hell of an explosive ensemble cast, bringing back Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. Also starring: Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Michael Rooker, Flula Borg, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, David Dastmalchian, Mayling Ng, Alice Braga, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, Joaquín Cosío, Juan Diego Botto, also with Taika Waititi as King Shark. That big starfish looks nuts. I've seen enough footage - just show the movie already.www.firstshowing.net