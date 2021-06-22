People on the Move

Brodeur Partners hires Teena Maddox as a vice president. Maddox was most recently associate managing editor at TechRepublic, where she wrote about the about the intersection of technology, industry and the workplace. She has also held positions at such publications as People, Women’s Wear Daily, and W, and has managed PR for healthcare and higher education organizations. At Brodeur, Maddox is responsible for planning and executing earned media strategies, as well as advising clients on story development and ideas. She will also be a member of the firm’s leadership team. “Teena is a proven storyteller, content creator and mentor, and she will be a wonderful addition to our agency," said Brodeur Partners CEO Andrea Coville.