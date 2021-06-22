People on the Move

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSenior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at Avantus Federal. Avantus Federal has named Dave West as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy, where he will lead and continue to build on Avantus’ significant M&A, strategy and partnership efforts. Dave brings a wealth of strategic planning, investing and government mission service experience to the Avantus leadership team. Prior to joining Avantus, Dave led M&A and strategy efforts at ECS-Federal. Additional previous experience with Wolf Den and within government at DHS.

Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Inovatec Appoints Bob Metodiev Head of Business Development

Fintech Veteran Will Oversee Growth Strategies for Innovative Cloud-based LOS and LMS Solutions. BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Inovatec Systems Corp., a provider of industry-leading cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions, has appointed Bob Metodiev as its new Head of Business Development. A former executive at financial services giant Equifax, Metodiev was selected to lead Inovatec's business development initiatives and drive its growth strategy across North America. As part of his responsibilities, Metodiev will help build strategic partner alliances that will accelerate growth in the automotive and equipment lending spaces.
Businessaithority.com

Attgeno appoints Björn Westberg as CFO

Attgeno AB announces that Björn Westberg has been appointed CFO and member of the management team at Attgeno. Björn most recently comes from a role as CFO at Enea AB (publ). Björn has extensive experience in the Life Science sector, where he has been active for 24 years in both small biotech and global pharmaceutical companies. In his previous roles as CFO, Björn has had four assignments in Nasdaq-listed companies, including Recipharm and Bonesupport, and has also led projects for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm. Björn’s responsibilities in previous roles include finance, financing, investor relations, legal affairs, strategy development, HR and IT.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
Pittsburgh Business Times

Wabtec names Byron Foster to board of directors

Pittsburgh-based Wabtec Corp. announced the appointment of Byron Foster to serve as the latest addition to the company's board of directors. An industry executive with a career that spans 30 years, Foster joins Wabtec's board while serving in the current capacity of president of the Light Vehicle Drive Systems business from Maumee, Ohio-based Dana Inc., a global designer and manufacturer of propulsion and energy-management solutions in the mobility industry.
EconomyTimes Union

CIVIC SVP of Marketing Elizabeth Hillestad Named 2021 HousingWire Marketing Leader

Creator of Transformative Marketing Operations Receives Industry Accolade. CIVIC Financial Services (CIVIC), a leading private money lender specializing in the financing of non-owner-occupied investment properties, today announced industry trade publication HousingWire Magazine has chosen Senior Vice President of Marketing Elizabeth Hillestad as one of the first recipients of its Marketing Leaders award.
Corona, CAdallassun.com

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Announces Appointment of Pam Compton as Director of Business Development

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) (the Company) a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles, announced today that Pam Compton has been appointed Director of Business Development, and will begin her duties on July 19, 2021. Ms. Compton previously served as an independent member of the Company's board of directors and has resigned that role in order to work for the Company full-time.
Texas StateInsurance Journal

Hub Acquires Operating Subsidiaries of Trusted Capital Group in Texas

HUB International Ltd. has acquired the operating subsidiaries of TCG Group Holdings LLP, doing business as Trusted Capital Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. John Pesce, CEO of TCG, Jeff Montgomery, president, Scott Hauptmann, chief operating officer, Chris Jamail, chief marketing officer, and the TCG team will join Hub Retirement and Private Wealth in Hub Texas.
Businessbakingbusiness.com

Shipley Do-Nuts hires CMO, VP of technology

HOUSTON — Quick-service restaurant franchisor Shipley Do-Nuts has added a new chief marketing officer and vice president of technology. Donna Josephson has joined Shipley Do-Nuts as CMO. Ms. Josephson most recently was senior vice president and CMO at Corner Bakery. She also has been CMO at Fazoli’s and McAlister’s Deli. Earlier in her career she was a region marketing director at Wendy’s International, and she also worked as an executive director in field marketing at Applebee’s International and as a marketing director at Chick-fil-A.
Businessbizjournals

Kyle Kmiec, CPA

EDUCATION: Masters of Business Administration in Accounting from Midwestern State University. Calvetti Ferguson has promoted Kyle Kmiec to Tax Partner. Kyle has more than 10 years of experience in public accounting and his practice is focused on providing tax compliance and consulting for family-owned and private equity backed businesses across a wide variety of industries including real estate, construction, oil field services, and professional services.
BusinessTimes Union

CIENCE Names Tim Savage SVP of Sales Development Operations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Tim joined CIENCE in April after serving more than 22 years in sales and business development roles at RangeForce and various other companies, where he was accountable for driving business growth across a multitude of different business lines. “Under Tim’s leadership, I have no...
Businessodwyerpr.com

On the Move: Brodeur Partners Hires TechRepublic's Maddox

Brodeur Partners hires Teena Maddox as a vice president. Maddox was most recently associate managing editor at TechRepublic, where she wrote about the about the intersection of technology, industry and the workplace. She has also held positions at such publications as People, Women’s Wear Daily, and W, and has managed PR for healthcare and higher education organizations. At Brodeur, Maddox is responsible for planning and executing earned media strategies, as well as advising clients on story development and ideas. She will also be a member of the firm’s leadership team. “Teena is a proven storyteller, content creator and mentor, and she will be a wonderful addition to our agency," said Brodeur Partners CEO Andrea Coville.
Radnor Township, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Lincoln Financial Group Names Elena French Head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand

RADNOR, PA — Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced that Elena French, senior vice president, has been named head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand. In her new role, French leads the company’s corporate advertising, brand, consumer insights, communications, social media and sponsorships initiatives. She reports to Jamie Ohl, executive vice president, president, Workplace Solutions, head of Operations and Brand.
Businessaithority.com

Clarivate Announces Changes to Executive Leadership Team and Adds Chief Revenue Officer

Clarivate Plc, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced important changes to its senior leadership team and is pleased to welcome two new executives to the company. Steen Lomholt-Thomsen will join on August 2 in the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer and Jaspal (Jas) Chahal joins today as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel. Gordon Samson, currently Clarivate head of APAC, will step into the role of President, IP Group effective immediately. Steve Hartman, General Counsel and Head of Corporate Development, and Jeff Roy, President, IP Group have stepped down to pursue opportunities outside Clarivate.
BusinessPhramalive.com

Ogilvy Names Kim Johnson Global CEO of Ogilvy Health

Ogilvy Names Prominent Health Industry Leader Kim Johnson Global CEO of Ogilvy Health. NEW YORK — JULY 8, 2021 — Ogilvy Health today announced that health industry leader Kim Johnson has been appointed Global Chief Executive Officer of Ogilvy Health. Widely respected for her marketing leadership in the health and wellness sector, Kim has worked at the forefront of global health and science innovation on both the agency and client side throughout her career. Kim will oversee all aspects of Ogilvy’s Health business spanning Brand Strategy, Advertising, Public Relations, Experience, Medical Education, HCP Promotion, Market Access, and Patient/Consumer Engagement and be responsible for further accelerating Ogilvy Health’s growth. She will assume the role on July 26.
Businessmartechseries.com

Criteo Expands Product Leadership Team; Appoints Industry Veteran Nola Solomon to Senior Vice President, Go-to-Market

Solomon Joins Criteo from NBCUniversal Media to Drive Strategic Product Initiatives That Enable Commerce Outcomes. Criteo S.A., the global technology company that provides the world’s leading Commerce Media Platform, today announced the appointment of Nola Solomon as Senior Vice President, Go-to-Market. In this new role, Solomon will lead the company’s global Go-to-Market strategy, driving growth by ensuring lockstep alignment of the product roadmap with the evolving needs of Criteo’s customers and partners.
StocksZacks.com

Reasons to Retain FTI Consulting (FCN) in Your Portfolio

FCN - Free Report) shares have appreciated 23.6% year to date, outperforming the 20% rally of the industry it belongs to and 16.4% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. The company’s earnings for 2021 and 2022 are expected to grow 3% and 17.9% year over year, respectively. FTI Consulting,...
Economybizjournals

Inceptor Bio launches first portfolio company out of UNC

A Triangle firm that's seeking to build a portfolio of cell and gene therapy companies focused on curing cancer has announced its first investment. Inceptor Bio announced Wednesday it launched company Fastback Bio with new technology licensed from UNC-Chapel Hill to develop CAR-T, or chimeric antigen receptor T cell, therapies to treat solid tumors.

