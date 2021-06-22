People on the Move
Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at Avantus Federal. Avantus Federal has named Dave West as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy, where he will lead and continue to build on Avantus’ significant M&A, strategy and partnership efforts. Dave brings a wealth of strategic planning, investing and government mission service experience to the Avantus leadership team. Prior to joining Avantus, Dave led M&A and strategy efforts at ECS-Federal. Additional previous experience with Wolf Den and within government at DHS.www.bizjournals.com