Alishia Tidwell

EDUCATION: J.D., University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law (Sacramento, CA), B.S., University of Utah (Salt Lake City, UT) Christy L. Grellas joins Boutin Jones’ real estate practice. She was in the top ten of her graduating class at McGeorge School of Law and earned a B.S. in Marketing from the University of Utah. She brings a background in real estate beyond the practice of law, having worked both in her family’s real estate business and in residential real estate. Prior to joining Boutin Jones, she was a Judicial Extern for the Hon. Kimberly J. Mueller, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California.