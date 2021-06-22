Alishia Tidwell
McNamee Hosea is pleased to announce the addition of Alishia Tidwell as an Associate to the firm. Ms. Tidwell joins our Business and Transaction practice areas, focusing on commercial real estate transactions, business transactions, entity formation and intellectual property. She graduated from Towson University with a Bachelor of Science in English and received her Juris Doctor from Elon University School of Law. Alishia is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia and Maryland.www.bizjournals.com