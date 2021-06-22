Illuminating the mechanism behind how plants regulate starch synthesis

A platform for the design of oligo-based fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) experiments at transcriptome- and genome-scale is presented in Nature Methods this week. Advances in oligo-based FISH methods have enabled researchers to study the three-dimensional organization of the genome at super-resolution and visualize the spatial patterns of gene expression for thousands of genes in individual cells, yet there has been little progress in developing computational tools that support the design of the probes and probe sets needed for such experiments. To address this, a University of Washington team developed PaintSHOP — short for paint server and homology optimization pipeline — for the design of oligo FISH experiments. PaintSHOP consists of a bioinformatic pipeline and large-scale collection of more than 298 million primary oligo probe sequences targeting the genomes and transcriptomes of nine different experimental organisms, along with an interactive web application that facilitates the automated creation of ready-to-order probe sets against any target in the genome or transcriptome using user-specified patterns. The resource "democratizes and standardizes the process of designing complex probe sets for the oligo FISH community," the scientists write.