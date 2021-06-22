Cancel
Graham County, AZ

Forest Service suggests preparedness on visits to Mount Graham

By David Bell
gilavalleycentral.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAFFORD — Extremely dry conditions combined with dry thunderstorms moving into the area could make for dangerous conditions on Mount Graham. The U.S. Forest Service is advising visitors to Mount Graham to pack extra supplies in the event the road up and down the mountain becomes closed due to wildfire, and an overnight stay becomes necessary. Extra food, water, medications, flashlights and batteries should also brought with during any visit, as well as layered clothing and warm bedding.

