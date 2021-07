Reading the small print could not be more important when embarking on foreign travel this summer. While the addition of some of the most popular holiday destinations to the Government’s green list for travel next Wednesday was welcome news, look closer and the reality is that only Malta will be placed on the list – and it has been reported by the Times of Malta that it will tighten the requirements for UK visitors, allowing only the fully vaccinated to avoid quarantine. It has not been confirmed whether it will accept the NHS app as proof.