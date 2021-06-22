On the Trails: Taking in flower colors
Just before the summer solstice, a little group of friends walked out onto Cowee Meadow. Although it was raining in town, out there, the sun was shining. The meadows were a blaze of color: pink shooting stars, yellow buttercups and blue lupines covered acres with floral glory. While those species were dominant in the meadows, we counted over 60 species of flowers on our walk (not counting grasses and sedges). We did include the irises, which were just starting to bloom; in another week or two, irises will be the main show.