Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Juneau, AK

On the Trails: Taking in flower colors

By News
Juneau Empire
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust before the summer solstice, a little group of friends walked out onto Cowee Meadow. Although it was raining in town, out there, the sun was shining. The meadows were a blaze of color: pink shooting stars, yellow buttercups and blue lupines covered acres with floral glory. While those species were dominant in the meadows, we counted over 60 species of flowers on our walk (not counting grasses and sedges). We did include the irises, which were just starting to bloom; in another week or two, irises will be the main show.

www.juneauempire.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Juneau, AK
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
Juneau, AK
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Flower Petals#Color#Insect#The Eaglecrest Lower Loop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Daily News-Record

City Takes Weeklong Look At The Birds, The Bees And The Flowers They Need

Filled with tall, colorful flowers, Liberty Park is more than just a downtown green space when viewed through the eyes of pollinators. It’s a stopping point. A rest stop. A place to refuel as bees, bats and other pollinators make their way through the city. “This,” said Jeremy Harold, green...
Tulsa World

Year of the sunflower: Take a short trip to enjoy a field of flowers

The National Garden Bureau is recognizing the celebrated flower during 2021, and if you want to join in, we have a day trip you should put on your to-do list this summer. The big, beautiful blooms can be found at the J&B Flower Patch, just south of Preston. At the...
Home & Gardenbrides.com

A Glossary of Wedding Flowers by Season

Whether you subscribe to a Claude Monet mindset on flowers, i.e. “I must have flowers, always, and always,” or color yourself a newbie in the flower department, you will never know more about florals than when you’re getting ready to say "I do." Apart from getting familiar with all the kinds of floral options you should have on your wedding flower checklist—from boutonnieres and bouquets to ceremony flowers and centerpieces—you’ll also want to start thinking about seasonality because every bloom has a life cycle and a resulting impact on your budget.
Martha's Vineyard Times

Color and light

Walking into self-taught artist Richard Lee’s light- and color-filled exhibition, “Life in Reverse: The Remarkable World of Richard Lee,” is to enter his wild, irreverent, mysterious, and thoroughly engrossing imagination. The Island artist’s bright, allusive narratives are filled with flora, fauna, creatures across the animal kingdom dressed in human costumes, mythological beings from indigenous cultures around the world to cherub-like babies, spirits, and human figures, snuggled inside solid-colored backgrounds.
aroundconcord.com

The Tuft of Flowers

Who mowed it in the dew before the sun. Before I came to view the levelled scene. I listened for his whetstone on the breeze. Some resting flower of yesterday’s delight. As where some flower lay withering on the ground. And then he flew as far as eye could see,
Maine StateOnlyInYourState

It’s Impossible Not To Love This Breathtaking Wild Flower Trail In Maine

One could certainly argue that each and every trail and path in Maine are beautiful and worth the visit. We completely agree! But each one also comes with a different element of beauty. Some offer sweeping ocean views from the coast. Others come with forest canopies that are so green visitors might feel like they’re in a movie. Most offer a great way to clear the mind and enjoy the breeze. The one featured here is no different. In addition to lots of beauty, this hike will lead to some stunning wildflowers.
Juneau Empire

On the Trails: Summer comes in Juneau

It’s official now. Never mind what the calendar says; the fireweed flower buds are emerging from tall, leafy stems, and that’s the seasonal clock that matters!. A trip up the tram in mid-June led to an encounter with lots of snow across the trail, becoming too much for me just a little way above the cross. Even so, on the lower part of the trail, narcissus anemones, yellow violets and Cooley’s buttercups were showing off, along with an alp lily, a few pixie eyes, one deep purple Alaska violet, and a few others scattered about. Fox sparrows, juncos, robins, and Wilson’s warblers sang.
Interior DesignWTVF

A Pop of Color

Ginger talked about on how to add color to your home and the reason why you should also leave some white space. Ginger's book, Beauty By Design, is available now. For more information, visit beautybydesign.com. .
Juneau Empire

Planet Alaska: Celebrating salmonberries

The bushes crack and branches bend toward my head. From behind me, Grandson Jackson says, “Look Mummo, there’s some big red ones.”. I peer through the thick green leaves as Grandson Jackson reaches for a salmonberry, picks it, and puts it in his Folgers coffee can hanging around his neck. We’re in the bushes where there is no trail, having worked our way in, using our body and arms to push aside the branches.
Jacksonville, ORKDRV

Take a Hike: Siskiyou Trail

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — The Jacksonville Forest Park offers a plethora of trails and most of them are pet friendly. A way to make things safer for your pet during hot weather, is to wait until later in the day to go on a hike. The Siskiyou Trail is a fairly...
wnctimes.com

Take a Drive on the Farm Heritage Trail This summer

The Farm Heritage Trail is national, award-winning scenic driving route through the rural agricultural communities of Alexander, Leicester, Newfound, and Sandy Mush in northwest Buncombe County. The public is welcome to travel the public roads of this trail and enjoy viewing the conserved family farms, with designated signage, that are along the route. The entire route is a leisurely two-hour drive while enjoying a few stops along the way. Trail riders may choose to follow the specific route or enter and exit at any point, selecting farms they may want to drive by or visit along the way. The Farm Heritage Trail will have an ongoing calendar of events, hikes, farm-to-table dinners, educational opportunities, and fun activities for the entire family throughout the year.
KDRV

Take a Hike: Alice in Wonderland Trail

ASHLAND, Ore. — Last week, NewsWatch 12 Sports took you down the Waterline Trail at the Ashland Watershed. This week, we are going to show you how to connect it with some other trails to create a much longer and more intense workout. If you take the Waterline Trail to...
Lifestylecoloradohomesmag.com

A Summer Soirée Among the Flowers

Each year, Denver Botanic Gardens’ highly anticipated summer soirée, the Fête des Fleurs, brings more than 500 guests to its York Street location, including some of the area’s most distinguished business and community leaders. The 37th annual event, taking place Friday, August 27, is no exception, although it has been...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Only In Massachusetts

Take An Easy Loop Trail Past Some Of The Prettiest Scenery In Massachusetts On Rock House Reservation Trail

Who wants another adventure? If anyone needs another great hike for their Massachusetts travel bucket list, this one deserves a spot. Some of the prettiest scenery can be found on loop trails in the state. For easy, beautiful hikes, Rock House Reservation is a great pick. When looking for a day out in nature, consider […] The post Take An Easy Loop Trail Past Some Of The Prettiest Scenery In Massachusetts On Rock House Reservation Trail appeared first on Only In Your State.
Interior Designlushome.com

Island Bed Design Ideas Adding Interest to Yard Landscaping

An island bed is a unique idea that brings color, various textures, and heights into the landscape. Islands beds beautify yard landscaping and add interest to green lawns. Here is the Lushome collection of gorgeous and creative design ideas. Check it out to see how island beds with flowers, shrubs, and trees break the monotony of green lawns and add surprising accents to yard landscaping.
Indiana, PApabusinesscentral.com

Indiana Floral & Flower Boutique

Indiana Floral has existed since 1912. It has had an evolution of sorts that has brought us to the present of being the largest florist in Indiana county. The current owner Julie Silvis has been in the floral industry for 30 years. We take great pride in being involved with fundraising and other charitable events. Julie and staff always try to go the extra mile to give events that special touch.
Entertainmentabilenetx.gov

Coloring Club

If you’re in need of a little stress relief and relaxation, we invite you to be a part of the Coloring Club at your South Branch Library. Coloring is a great activity for all ages and there are many benefits that can come from taking some time to express yourself through art. We’ll supply the coloring sheets and tools so you can come out, color, socialize, and have a little fun at your library.

Comments / 0

Community Policy