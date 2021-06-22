On the Trails: Taking in flower colors

The Farm Heritage Trail is national, award-winning scenic driving route through the rural agricultural communities of Alexander, Leicester, Newfound, and Sandy Mush in northwest Buncombe County. The public is welcome to travel the public roads of this trail and enjoy viewing the conserved family farms, with designated signage, that are along the route. The entire route is a leisurely two-hour drive while enjoying a few stops along the way. Trail riders may choose to follow the specific route or enter and exit at any point, selecting farms they may want to drive by or visit along the way. The Farm Heritage Trail will have an ongoing calendar of events, hikes, farm-to-table dinners, educational opportunities, and fun activities for the entire family throughout the year.