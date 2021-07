There is more help coming for Minnesotans with unpaid utility bills. About 167-million dollars has been approved for the state Department of Commerce’s energy assistance program. That program offers up to 16-hundred dollars for utility bills and 12-hundred for past due or emergency amounts. Officials say this could help the 340-thousand Minnesota households with past due electric and gas bills who will be expected to pay them starting next month. Those who are interested can apply by phone or online at mn.gov.