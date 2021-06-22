Sports: Men and women react differently to a missing audience
Source: Martin-Luther-Universität Halle-Wittenberg. Without an audience, men run slower and women faster: The lack of spectators during the coronavirus pandemic appears to have had a noticeable effect on the performance of athletes at the 2020 Biathlon World Cup, a new study shows. According to the new analysis, women also performed better in complex tasks, such as shooting, when an audience was present while men did not.www.sciencedaily.com