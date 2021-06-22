West Fire in Moffat County Update

BLM Colorado Fire provided an update on the West Fire on Monday at 5:00pm. The lightning caused West Fire in the Northwest corner of Moffat County has burned 2,403 acres. There are 100 firefighters including multiple crews, multiple engines, and 1 helicopter. The fire is burning in heavy lodgepole pine and no structures are currently threatened. Moffat County Road 72 is currently closed. The West Fire is a big contributor to the smoke in the Uintah Basin.