Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah State Scholar to Talk About Uinta Basin and Utah Water Ways

basinnow.com
 17 days ago

Uintah County Heritage Museum has an exhibit called H20 Today on display. This exhibit was organized by the Smithsonian Institute Traveling Exhibition Service to invite visitors to explore the beauty and essential nature of water, our planet’s lifeblood. Utah is a land of scarcity and plenty, and those extremes have shaped our relationship to water, as this year is a vivid example of. As part of that exhibit, Greg Smoak, the director of.

basinnow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Uintah County, UT
Government
County
Uintah County, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Scarcity#Smithsonian Institute#Uinta Basin#University Of Utah#American West Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.

Comments / 0

Community Policy