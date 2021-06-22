Uintah Recreation District Announces No Fireworks Allowed in Parks

Safety continues to be emphasized as fire and fireworks restrictions continue to be announced. Uintah Recreation District has joined in with an important announcement. “Due to extreme drought conditions and high fire danger, Uintah Recreation District is asking all Uintah County residents to use extreme caution when using residential fireworks,” shares Uintah Recreation District. “In order to stay safe and protect our parks from fire danger, there will be no residential fireworks allowed in any of the parks within Uintah County. We encourage Uintah County residents to enjoy the professional fireworks display on Saturday, July 3rd, beginning at 10pm at the Ashley Valley Community Park.” To stay up to date with the rec district, follow the Uintah Recreation District Facebook page.