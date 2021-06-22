Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Uintah County, UT

Uintah Recreation District Announces No Fireworks Allowed in Parks

basinnow.com
 17 days ago

Safety continues to be emphasized as fire and fireworks restrictions continue to be announced. Uintah Recreation District has joined in with an important announcement. “Due to extreme drought conditions and high fire danger, Uintah Recreation District is asking all Uintah County residents to use extreme caution when using residential fireworks,” shares Uintah Recreation District. “In order to stay safe and protect our parks from fire danger, there will be no residential fireworks allowed in any of the parks within Uintah County. We encourage Uintah County residents to enjoy the professional fireworks display on Saturday, July 3rd, beginning at 10pm at the Ashley Valley Community Park.” To stay up to date with the rec district, follow the Uintah Recreation District Facebook page.

basinnow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Uintah County, UT
Government
County
Uintah County, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.

Comments / 0

Community Policy