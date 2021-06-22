Cancel
Update to US-40 Starvation Bridge Project

basinnow.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUDOT has provided an update on the Starvation Bridge project on Highway 40. Crews are finishing up the outside wall on the south side of the bridge and will be transitioning to the north. Be prepared for some new traffic patterns as the crews make the shift. The temporary traffic signals will remain in use. Work activities will be going 24 hours a day to expedite the construction. Drivers can expect moderate travel delays, speed reductions, night lighting, lane closures, shoulder work, and 11 foot lane width restrictions. Connections from S.R. 208 and S.R. 87 through S.R. 35 are available as alternate routes to avoid construction. Normal construction activity is anticipated Monday through Thursday, day and night, and Friday 7am to noon. Note that construction activity is weather and equipment-dependent, and subject to change. Be mindful of safety by slowing down, being prepared to stop for the temporary traffic signals, and obey the 45 miles per hour speed limit.

