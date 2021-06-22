Vernal Theatre: Live Tryouts For Seussical JR.

Oh the places we’ll go! For youth in the community this can include a trip to Vernal Theatre: Live to audition for Seussical the Musical Junior. All roles are open to those 8 to 16 years of age. If interested, prepare to sing no longer then 60 seconds in a Broadway style. Please note that the time limit will be strictly enforced and that auditioners must provide their own pianist or recorded music (without vocals). Bring a 4x6 color headshot and be prepared to completely fill out the audition form including the rehearsal calendar with a list of conflicts between July 5th and July 31st. There is a $25 fee plus $5 per additional family member to participate in this junior production. Auditions will be Monday, July 5th from 6pm to 8pm, with callbacks being at 8:30pm. There is a MANDATORY parent/guardian meeting at 6:30pm on Tuesday, July 6th. Performances will be July 28th through July 31st. To sign up for an audition time or ask questions, email vernaltheatre@gmail.com.