Horsecorn Fire South of Vernal Update

The BIA Forestry and Wildland Fire agency provided an update on June 21st with information on the “Horsecorn Fire” on the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation 60 miles south/southwest of Vernal. As of Monday, the Horsecorn Fire was mapped at 662 acres burning in pinyon-juniper, sagebrush and grass. Air and ground resources worked today to construct some good line around the fire and will continue until the fire is fully contained and controlled. Resources on scene consist of one air attack, two type-1 helicopters, three fire engines, two water tenders, two type-1 hot shot crew, one type-2 IA crew, one type-2 hand crew, two IA fire modules, 10 smoke jumpers, one dozer and multiple overhead. Smoke may still be visible as interior burning continues.