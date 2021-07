When Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) and Exact Sciences began discussing a unique collaboration that would propel colorectal cancer screening awareness and research, we knew there was a lot at stake. It was toward the end of 2020 and not only was Covid-19 spiking across the country, but cancer screening rates were decreasing as people delayed routine medical appointments. Additionally, we were – and still are – troubled by the longstanding inequities that have left communities of color shouldering the burden of the pandemic. The similarities between Covid-19 disparities and the inequities we’ve seen in cancer outcomes for decades – particularly in certain cancer types like colorectal cancer – are stark and unacceptable.