Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Paltz, NY

Nobody Asked Me, But… No. 250: Hotel History: Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz, New York

Hotel Online
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1869, Albert Smiley, a nature-loving Quaker schoolteacher, bought a property at a good price; 300 acres surrounding a lake and a tavern in a spectacular natural setting in the heart of a 26,000-acre area in the Shawangunk Mountains, New York. Alfred and Albert Smiley, devout Quaker twin brothers, created the resort in 1869 when they bought Mohonk Lake from John F. Stokes. As the Smileys expanded the hotel, they operated in accordance with their Quaker beliefs: no alcohol, dancing, smoking or card playing. The hotel offered concerts, prayer sessions, lectures as well as swimming, hiking and boating.

www.hotel-online.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
New Paltz, NY
New Paltz, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Hotel Industry#American History#Mountain#Quaker#The Mohonk Mountain House#Rabbi#Senate#Haverford College#The Mountain House#Authorhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Netherlands
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.

Comments / 0

Community Policy