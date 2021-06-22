Jennifer Patterson
EDUCATION: University of Colorado Denver (MPA), University of Los Angeles (MLIS) Jennifer Patterson joins YouthCare as Chief Operating Officer where she will be a member of the organizational leadership team and will work to enhance internal operations and organizational development. As COO, she will be further charged with designing and implementing business operations, establishing policies that promote organizational culture and vision. Patterson previously served in library leadership roles, most recently being appointed as the Director of the State Library of Oregon.www.bizjournals.com