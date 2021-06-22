Jennifer Patterson

Ogilvy Names Prominent Health Industry Leader Kim Johnson Global CEO of Ogilvy Health. NEW YORK — JULY 8, 2021 — Ogilvy Health today announced that health industry leader Kim Johnson has been appointed Global Chief Executive Officer of Ogilvy Health. Widely respected for her marketing leadership in the health and wellness sector, Kim has worked at the forefront of global health and science innovation on both the agency and client side throughout her career. Kim will oversee all aspects of Ogilvy’s Health business spanning Brand Strategy, Advertising, Public Relations, Experience, Medical Education, HCP Promotion, Market Access, and Patient/Consumer Engagement and be responsible for further accelerating Ogilvy Health’s growth. She will assume the role on July 26.