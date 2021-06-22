Cancel
Jennifer Patterson

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: University of Colorado Denver (MPA), University of Los Angeles (MLIS) Jennifer Patterson joins YouthCare as Chief Operating Officer where she will be a member of the organizational leadership team and will work to enhance internal operations and organizational development. As COO, she will be further charged with designing and implementing business operations, establishing policies that promote organizational culture and vision. Patterson previously served in library leadership roles, most recently being appointed as the Director of the State Library of Oregon.

Pittsburgh, PAbizjournals

Jennifer O'Brien

Tech Elevator is excited to announce the promotion of Jennifer O'Brien to Campus Director. Jennifer brings 15 years of experience in higher education to lead the Pittsburgh team through robust 14-week, full-time coding bootcamps. Tech Elevator teaches students from diverse backgrounds to become software developers while also helping them to build necessary career-readiness skills and career connections.
vermontbiz.com

Patricia Giavara named VMEC Interim Director & CEO

Vermont Business Magazine At a VMEC Board meeting held on April 13, Assistant Director Patricia Giavara received a unanimous vote of approval to succeed Bob Zider, who had been with the Center over its 25+ year existence as Director & CEO. She was appointed to the position of Interim Director & CEO effective July 1, 2021.
Collegesbizjournals

Dr. Jennifer Wells China

Campus President at Hillsborough Community College SouthShore Campus. Dr. Jennifer Wells China, Hillsborough Community College SouthShore Campus President, has been named the American Association of University Women’s 2021 Woman of Distinction. Since her induction as President in 2018, Dr. China has led the SouthShore Campus located in South Hillsborough County serving Ruskin, Apollo Beach, Riverview, and beyond. Dr. China is a Servant Leader and operates HCC SouthShore with her student-centered philosophy “You Are The College”.
Businessbizjournals

Yessica Perez, CPA

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accountancy from California State University – Sacramento. Calvetti Ferguson has promoted Yessica Perez to Tax Partner. Yessica has more than 10 years of experience in accounting and her practice is focused on providing high net worth individuals and family office clients with tax compliance and consulting services. She has served a broad range of U.S. middle-market and multinational clients and has expertise in a wide range of complex taxation matters.
Charitiesbizjournals

Jennifer Broome

Jennifer leads a team of fundraising professionals and manages multiple revenue streams to ensure that the critical work of Prosperity Now is fully funded. Her broad expertise in building comprehensive and sustainable fundraising programs is informed by years of experience in many types of revenue-generating activities.
Businessmactrast.com

Apple Senior VP Eddy Cue Joins Duke University Board of Trustees

Apple’s senior VP of software and services Eddy Cue has joined the Board of Trustees at Duke University in North Carolina. The announcement was made via a press release from the institution. Cue earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science and economics at Duke University. Both of Cue’s sons Adam...
Businessaithority.com

Markforged Nominates Alan Masarek to Board Of Directors

Business veteran brings experience disrupting legacy industries with cloud technology to help Markforged grow. Markforged, creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, announced that Alan Masarek will join its Board of Directors as Chairman, and begin serving immediately following the closure of Markforged’s business combination with one , expected to occur in mid-July.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
Pittsburgh Business Times

Wabtec names Byron Foster to board of directors

Pittsburgh-based Wabtec Corp. announced the appointment of Byron Foster to serve as the latest addition to the company's board of directors. An industry executive with a career that spans 30 years, Foster joins Wabtec's board while serving in the current capacity of president of the Light Vehicle Drive Systems business from Maumee, Ohio-based Dana Inc., a global designer and manufacturer of propulsion and energy-management solutions in the mobility industry.
Businessmartechseries.com

Diligent Announces Appointment of Yvette Hollingsworth Clark to Its Board of Directors

Diligent Corporation, the global leader in SaaS governance, risk and compliance announced the appointment of Yvette Hollingsworth Clark as its newest independent board member. Hollingsworth Clark brings extensive risk management and compliance experience and insights from her leadership roles across the financial services industry. Marketing Technology News: Alliance Develops Shared...
Corona, CAalbuquerqueexpress.com

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Announces Appointment of Pam Compton as Director of Business Development

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) (the Company) a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles, announced today that Pam Compton has been appointed Director of Business Development, and will begin her duties on July 19, 2021. Ms. Compton previously served as an independent member of the Company's board of directors and has resigned that role in order to work for the Company full-time.
Businessfinextra.com

One Inc appoints Elizabeth Hoemeke CIO

One Inc, a leading digital payments platform provider for the insurance industry, today announced the appointment of fintech expert Elizabeth Hoemeke as Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective July 7, 2021. As CIO, Hoemeke will oversee implementation of One Inc's global IT roadmap, development of the overall strategic planning, transformation and...
BusinessGenomeWeb

GenapSys: Dana Moss, Aric Ledford, Richard Lyons

GenapSys has added Dana Moss as general counsel and corporate secretary, Aric Ledford as VP of IP and regulatory and assistant general counsel, and Richard Lyon as VP of operations and product realization. Moss comes to GenapSys from the law firm Cooley, where she was a partner working in commercial...
Healthbizjournals

2021 Healthiest Employers

There's no doubt that well-being — physical, mental, emotional, social and financial — has been a prime focus for people in the last year. The Covid-19 pandemic allowed many Central Florida companies to shine in this area, as some were forced to change their own wellness practices while others with existing programs bolstered them.
BusinessPhramalive.com

Ogilvy Names Kim Johnson Global CEO of Ogilvy Health

Ogilvy Names Prominent Health Industry Leader Kim Johnson Global CEO of Ogilvy Health. NEW YORK — JULY 8, 2021 — Ogilvy Health today announced that health industry leader Kim Johnson has been appointed Global Chief Executive Officer of Ogilvy Health. Widely respected for her marketing leadership in the health and wellness sector, Kim has worked at the forefront of global health and science innovation on both the agency and client side throughout her career. Kim will oversee all aspects of Ogilvy’s Health business spanning Brand Strategy, Advertising, Public Relations, Experience, Medical Education, HCP Promotion, Market Access, and Patient/Consumer Engagement and be responsible for further accelerating Ogilvy Health’s growth. She will assume the role on July 26.
Economybizjournals

Inceptor Bio launches first portfolio company out of UNC

A Triangle firm that's seeking to build a portfolio of cell and gene therapy companies focused on curing cancer has announced its first investment. Inceptor Bio announced Wednesday it launched company Fastback Bio with new technology licensed from UNC-Chapel Hill to develop CAR-T, or chimeric antigen receptor T cell, therapies to treat solid tumors.
BusinessKATU.com

FedEx is Hiring!

There's a labor shortage right now - just when e-commerce companies like FedEx are busier than ever and looking for more employees. FedEx Express senior vice president Shannon Brown joined us to share what they're doing to attract workers. For More Information, visit www.careers.fedex.com. This segment was sponsored by FedEx.
Businessbakingbusiness.com

Shipley Do-Nuts hires CMO, VP of technology

HOUSTON — Quick-service restaurant franchisor Shipley Do-Nuts has added a new chief marketing officer and vice president of technology. Donna Josephson has joined Shipley Do-Nuts as CMO. Ms. Josephson most recently was senior vice president and CMO at Corner Bakery. She also has been CMO at Fazoli’s and McAlister’s Deli. Earlier in her career she was a region marketing director at Wendy’s International, and she also worked as an executive director in field marketing at Applebee’s International and as a marketing director at Chick-fil-A.
King County, WAbizjournals

Recovery grants available to small businesses in unincorporated King County

King County launched its Revive and Thrive grant program for small businesses this week as part of a $4.5 million economic recovery initiative. The program is for small businesses with fewer than 30 employees and $3 million per year or less in gross revenue. The businesses must be in unincorporated areas such as White Center, Skyway, Fall City, Fairwood, Vashon and parts of Federal Way.
Advocacybizjournals

Fifth Third gives $1M for new career development program

One of Nashville's largest banks is partnering with the National Urban League to launch a workforce development program throughout its footprint. On Tuesday, Fifth Third Bank (Nasdaq: FITB) announced in a release the new program will provide career counseling services and connect participants to career advancement credentialing and certification opportunities over the next two years. To fund it, the Cincinnati-based bank has given the Urban League $1 million.
California Statekusi.com

Assemblyman Jim Patterson on California unemployment fraud

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been more than a year since the pandemic forced shutdowns and millions to lose their jobs leading to more people filing for unemployment. The influx of people filling for unemployment overwhelmed the employment development department and the EDD is still having issues. Assemblymember Jim Patterson...

