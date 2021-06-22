Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Mark Rosencrantz

bizjournals
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChair, Construction Department and Shareholder at Carney Badley Spellman PS. Mark Rosencrantz has been named Chair of Carney Badley Spellman’s Construction and Commercial Litigation Practice Groups. His practice focuses on solving business, commercial and construction disputes for clients throughout the United States.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Carney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carney Badley Spellman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Economybizjournals

Mark W. Vyvyan

Fredrikson & Byron attorney Mark W. Vyvyan was recognized for his accomplishments, hard work, ingenuity and outstanding work ethic and is included in Minnesota Lawyer’s POWER 30 in Construction and Real Estate Law. Honorees were selected by Minnesota Lawyer’s editorial team who conducted interviews with respected professionals around the state of Minnesota.
California StateNew Haven Register

Once Again, Greenberg Traurig's Mark Kemple and Timothy Long are on Daily Journal's Top Labor and Employment Lawyers in California List

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Mark D. Kemple and Timothy Long of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been named Top Labor & Employment Lawyers in California by the Daily Journal. This is the fourth consecutive and sixth year overall on the list for Kemple. Long has appeared four times overall, this being the second consecutive year. The publication’s annual list recognizes leading California attorneys who have made significant contributions in labor and employment law.
Charitiesbizjournals

Ally Parsons

Chief Development & Marketing Officer at Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee Inc. Parsons is responsible for key stakeholder relationships, messaging strategies and overseeing Second Harvest Food Bank's external affairs team that is accountable for philanthropy efforts, marketing and communications efforts, brand management and volunteer engagement.
Congress & Courtsmchenrycountyil.gov

Chief Judge enters order ending activation of Continuity of Operations Plan

On July 8, 2021, Chief Judge James S. Cowlin, pursuant to Illinois Supreme Court Order, entered an Administrative Order, regarding social distancing in the Michael J. Sullivan Judicial Center and ending the activation of the 22nd Judicial Circuit’s Pandemic Continuity of Operations Plan. After conferring with McHenry County Department of Health and other local governmental authorities, Chief Judge Cowlin entered the order which states in part, that effective Monday, July 12, 2021:
Economybizjournals

Inceptor Bio launches first portfolio company out of UNC

A Triangle firm that's seeking to build a portfolio of cell and gene therapy companies focused on curing cancer has announced its first investment. Inceptor Bio announced Wednesday it launched company Fastback Bio with new technology licensed from UNC-Chapel Hill to develop CAR-T, or chimeric antigen receptor T cell, therapies to treat solid tumors.
Healthbizjournals

2021 Healthiest Employers

There's no doubt that well-being — physical, mental, emotional, social and financial — has been a prime focus for people in the last year. The Covid-19 pandemic allowed many Central Florida companies to shine in this area, as some were forced to change their own wellness practices while others with existing programs bolstered them.
Hawaii Statecivilbeat.org

Ige Appoints Dan Gluck To Intermediate Court Of Appeals

Gov. David Ige has appointed Dan Gluck, the director of the Hawaii State Ethics Commission, to fill a seat on the state Intermediate Court of Appeals. Gluck’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. He would take the seat of retired Associate Judge Derrick Chan. “I am humbled and honored by...
San Francisco, CAbizjournals

San Francisco launches $12 million small business recovery loan fund

San Francisco small businesses financially reeling from the pandemic now have a new pool of cash they can access. Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced the launch of a $12 million program designed to provide zero percent interest loans to both new and existing businesses. Working with state-backed lending partners and local community-based partners, the mayor's office says it has now leveraged additional funding to offer small businesses loans ranging up to $100,000, making it the city's largest small business loan program to date.
Economybizjournals

People on the Move

Birchcreek is excited to announce Tony Goheen has joined the team as a Wealth Advisor. Tony brings a wealth of knowledge to clients with over 27 years of experience in investment advisory, relationship management, & supervisory roles. He holds a degree in business from Miami University of Oxford & the Certified Wealth Strategist designation. Birchcreek is a fee-only, fiduciary registered investment advisory firm specializing in financial planning & investment management.
Businessbizjournals

Yessica Perez, CPA

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accountancy from California State University – Sacramento. Calvetti Ferguson has promoted Yessica Perez to Tax Partner. Yessica has more than 10 years of experience in accounting and her practice is focused on providing high net worth individuals and family office clients with tax compliance and consulting services. She has served a broad range of U.S. middle-market and multinational clients and has expertise in a wide range of complex taxation matters.
Businessbizjournals

Kyle Kmiec, CPA

EDUCATION: Masters of Business Administration in Accounting from Midwestern State University. Calvetti Ferguson has promoted Kyle Kmiec to Tax Partner. Kyle has more than 10 years of experience in public accounting and his practice is focused on providing tax compliance and consulting for family-owned and private equity backed businesses across a wide variety of industries including real estate, construction, oil field services, and professional services.
Politicsbizjournals

John Hancock

John Hancock was recently promoted to General Superintendent. John has over 25 years of experience working on projects across Kansas. He brings a high level of organization, on-site administration, and communication skills to all of his projects.
Businessbizjournals

Arlen Kleinsorge

Arlen Kleinsorge was promoted to Market Leader, where he’ll take on the role of leading our civic work. Arlen has worked on numerous civic projects for McCownGordon and has been with the firm for nearly 20 years.
Constructionbizjournals

Scott Kimzey

Senior Director, Preconstruction at McCownGordon Construction. With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Scott Kimzey has been promoted to Senior Director of Preconstruction. Scott’s depth of estimating experience gives him the knowledge needed to develop creative, cost-saving solutions which help project owners achieve their goals. Over his career, Scott has worked on projects in a wide variety of market sectors.
Businessbizjournals

Emily Brown

Vice President, Talent Development at McCownGordon Construction. Emily Brown leads the Talent Development team at McCownGordon, where she has been promoted to Vice President, Talent Development. A former Project Executive, Emily now focuses on fostering the growth of all associates at McCownGordon.
Politicsbizjournals

Jeff Clemmons

Jeff Clemmons has been with McCownGordon for over 16 years and has 38 years of experience. Jeff was recently promoted to General Superintendent. Jeff’s willingness to go the extra mile and be a great member of the community, has been a great asset to the McCownGordon team.
Sacramento, CAbizjournals

Christy L. Grellas

EDUCATION: J.D., University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law (Sacramento, CA), B.S., University of Utah (Salt Lake City, UT) Christy L. Grellas joins Boutin Jones’ real estate practice. She was in the top ten of her graduating class at McGeorge School of Law and earned a B.S. in Marketing from the University of Utah. She brings a background in real estate beyond the practice of law, having worked both in her family’s real estate business and in residential real estate. Prior to joining Boutin Jones, she was a Judicial Extern for the Hon. Kimberly J. Mueller, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California.
Indiana, PAbizjournals

Jacquie Gonos

Jacquie Gonos commercial banker at S&T Bank, was recently promoted to senior vice president. Jacquie has over 25 years of banking experience, specializing in commercial real estate lending throughout the western Pennsylvania market. Jacquie serves on the executive leadership team for Blair Go Red for Women. Jacquie resides in Indiana, PA with her son and daughter.
Congress & Courtsleoweekly.com

How The Supreme Court Killed Andrew Brown

Think you know your constitutional law? Here’s a pop quiz: When can a moving vehicle be considered a deadly weapon? Before I reveal the answer, a little backstory: In 2001, a Georgia sheriff’s deputy clocked 19-year-old Victor Harris going 18 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. Instead of pulling over, Harris decided to run. Soon he was being chased by a fleet of cruisers down a dark, deserted, two-lane highway in rural Georgia.One of the deputies who gave chase, Timothy Scott, decided he was going to ram Harris’ vehicle from behind. Scott‘s supervisor told him to “go ahead and take him out.” Harris’ vehicle spun out of control and flipped into a ditch. Scott didn’t quite succeed in killing Harris, but Harris was rendered a quadriplegic. Harris sued Scott. Even the miserably conservative Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals said that Harris should get a trial, because cops shouldn’t try to kill someone who’s running from them, even if it’s for something as serious as speeding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy