Mark Rosencrantz

Think you know your constitutional law? Here’s a pop quiz: When can a moving vehicle be considered a deadly weapon? Before I reveal the answer, a little backstory: In 2001, a Georgia sheriff’s deputy clocked 19-year-old Victor Harris going 18 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. Instead of pulling over, Harris decided to run. Soon he was being chased by a fleet of cruisers down a dark, deserted, two-lane highway in rural Georgia.One of the deputies who gave chase, Timothy Scott, decided he was going to ram Harris’ vehicle from behind. Scott‘s supervisor told him to “go ahead and take him out.” Harris’ vehicle spun out of control and flipped into a ditch. Scott didn’t quite succeed in killing Harris, but Harris was rendered a quadriplegic. Harris sued Scott. Even the miserably conservative Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals said that Harris should get a trial, because cops shouldn’t try to kill someone who’s running from them, even if it’s for something as serious as speeding.