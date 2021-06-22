Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People on the Move

bizjournals
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness Development Director – Life Sciences at McKinstry Co. LLC. McKinstry is strengthening its position in the life sciences market with the hiring of John King. King brings more than 30 years of market experience and leadership to the role where he will oversee life science projects across Washington.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Sciences#In The Life#Mckinstry Co#Llc Mckinstry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Dental Industry Heavyweights Join tab32's Advisory Board

Cloud pioneer appoints top dental experts to accelerate industry’s digital transformation. tab32, the dental industry's #1 cloud-based, full-service technology platform, today announced the appointment of three top industry experts to its advisory board. Building on tab32’s extraordinary track record of 100% year-on-year growth for five consecutive years, these advisors will provide strategic support to accelerate tab32’s continuing mission to drive digital transformation in dental practices.
Businessmartechseries.com

The IMAGINE Group Appoints Agnes Semington as CHRO

Transformational leader with more than 18 years of experience in HR, leadership development, and organizational effectiveness. The IMAGINE Group, LLC, a leading provider of visual communications, announced that Agnes Semington will assume the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective . Ms. Semington will report to CEO Chris Cavanaugh and join the Company in its Twin Cities location. In this role, she will support IMAGINE’s business transformation in the areas of culture, talent acquisition, development and management, HRIS integration, job architecture, and diversity, equity and inclusion, underscoring the Company’s overarching commitment to being a leader and employer of choice in the Twin Cities, Charlotte, Chicago, and Los Angeles.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

CIVIC SVP of Marketing Elizabeth Hillestad Named 2021 HousingWire Marketing Leader

Creator of Transformative Marketing Operations Receives Industry Accolade. CIVIC Financial Services (CIVIC), a leading private money lender specializing in the financing of non-owner-occupied investment properties, today announced industry trade publication HousingWire Magazine has chosen Senior Vice President of Marketing Elizabeth Hillestad as one of the first recipients of its Marketing Leaders award.
Corona, CAdallassun.com

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Announces Appointment of Pam Compton as Director of Business Development

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) (the Company) a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles, announced today that Pam Compton has been appointed Director of Business Development, and will begin her duties on July 19, 2021. Ms. Compton previously served as an independent member of the Company's board of directors and has resigned that role in order to work for the Company full-time.
Businessdallassun.com

VirExit Technologies, Inc. Welcomes Kaushik Srinivasan, CEO, Radiant Health To Advisory Board.

Srinivasan's medical and advisory experience is expected to play a key role in VirExit's soon-to-launch educational, health and wellness portal. RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) has added Kaushik Srinivasan to the Advisory Board. Srinivasan's experience in corporate business, product evaluation, as well as his leadership roles in major health care organizations are a tremendous asset to the VirExit team. Mr. Srinivasan will focus his efforts working with the team on content, product reviews, and our whole health approach. He will assist in populating the SaferPlace Market with curated products focused on wellness, health, and safety.
BusinessSFGate

NCPDP Announces New Senior Vice President, Innovation, Richard Sage

Newly Created Executive Position to Focus on Growth Opportunities Aligned with NCPDP’s Strategic Plan. NCPDP announced today that Richard Sage has joined NCPDP as its Senior Vice President, Innovation. In this newly created position, Sage will cultivate a community of innovation within NCPDP to ensure our standards continue to support interoperability for new technologies, reforms and advances that will transform the future of healthcare in alignment with NCPDP’s strategic plan. In addition, operationally, Sage will provide leadership in the development and implementation of research needed for NCPDP’s business development, strategic planning, budgeting, membership recruiting, outreach, and sponsorships.
Businessaithority.com

Former Magenta Therapeutics and Foundation Medicine CFO Jason Ryan to Join Sema4 Board Of Directors

Sema4, a patient-centered health intelligence company leveraging AI and machine learning to derive data-driven insights, announced the appointment of renowned executive Jason Ryan to its Board of Directors. Mr. Ryan will begin serving on Sema4’s Board of Directors upon his official appointment after Sema4 closes its previously announced business combination with CM Life Sciences (Nasdaq: CMLF), a special purpose acquisition company.
Businessbizjournals

Moray Newton, AIA

Associate Principal/Project Manager at The S/L/A/M Collaborative Inc. Moray Newton, an associate principal and project manager, will manage business development for SLAM Philadelphia. His focus is to grow the firm’s national practice as design leaders of higher education facilities, a sector he has served for more than 20 years. He has managed projects from master planning and design to construction for some of the nation’s top colleges of medicine, science, engineering, and pharmacy. His career began in Bethlehem, PA and looks forward to returning to the market.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Otsuka Signs Three-Year Collaboration With Holmusk To Enhance Digital Health And Data Analytics For Global Behavioral Health Programs

PRINCETON, N.J., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. ("Otsuka"), announces today that it has entered a three-year collaboration with Holmusk Inc. ("Holmusk"), a global data science and digital health company building the world's largest real-world evidence (RWE) platform for behavioral health. Together, Otsuka and Holmusk...
BusinessPhramalive.com

Ogilvy Names Kim Johnson Global CEO of Ogilvy Health

Ogilvy Names Prominent Health Industry Leader Kim Johnson Global CEO of Ogilvy Health. NEW YORK — JULY 8, 2021 — Ogilvy Health today announced that health industry leader Kim Johnson has been appointed Global Chief Executive Officer of Ogilvy Health. Widely respected for her marketing leadership in the health and wellness sector, Kim has worked at the forefront of global health and science innovation on both the agency and client side throughout her career. Kim will oversee all aspects of Ogilvy’s Health business spanning Brand Strategy, Advertising, Public Relations, Experience, Medical Education, HCP Promotion, Market Access, and Patient/Consumer Engagement and be responsible for further accelerating Ogilvy Health’s growth. She will assume the role on July 26.
Businessthecustomer.net

Kantar to Acquire Numerator

Kantar, the world’s leading data analytics and brand consulting group today announced the company has reached a definitive agreement with Vista Equity Partners to acquire Numerator, a Chicago-based, tech-driven consumer and market intelligence company. Numerator blends proprietary data, including a digital panel of over 1 million U.S. consumers, with advanced technology to create unique insights that help companies understand their customers in real time and identify growth opportunities.
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

These are the 11 Largest NYC Tech Startup Funding Rounds of Q2 2021

Description: Aetion provides real-world evidence (RWE) and outcomes-based analytics solutions to life science companies and payers. Founded by Allon Rauer, Jeremy Rassen, and Sebastian Schneeweiss in 2013, Aetion has now raised a total of $110.0M in total equity funding and is backed by investors that include B Capital Group, Flare Capital Partners, Foresite Capital, New Enterprise Associates, and Warburg Pincus.
Industrybizjournals

PHL boosts capacity to the tropics as vacationers fuel rebound

The panic and shock that rocked the airline industry to its core in 2020 is fast giving way to one of the most explosive periods of growth and shifts in market share that America’s air carriers have participated in for decades. Illustration by Meredith Sheffer | ACBJ; Getty Images.
Softwarebizjournals

Fintech startup Ayrro simplifies day trading through its automatic algorithms

What began as a way for entrepreneur David Weiss to make some extra cash after college has turned into a fintech startup that allows users to automatically trade stocks. Ayrro — pronounced "arrow" — was founded in 2019 by Weiss and launched to the public in May. Weiss said he originally created the startup to use algorithms to execute trades automatically.
Newport Beach, CAbizjournals

Chipotle to accept TikTok resumes from Gen-Z applicants

In an effort to attract more Gen-Z applicants in a tight U.S. labor market, Chipotle Mexican Grill said Thursday it will accept resumes via the TikTok video app. Newport Beach, California-based Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) said it needs to hire 15,000 workers to meet current demand. It's one of the first restaurant chains to accept TikTok resumes, it said.
San Francisco, CAbizjournals

San Francisco launches $12 million small business recovery loan fund

San Francisco small businesses financially reeling from the pandemic now have a new pool of cash they can access. Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced the launch of a $12 million program designed to provide zero percent interest loans to both new and existing businesses. Working with state-backed lending partners and local community-based partners, the mayor's office says it has now leveraged additional funding to offer small businesses loans ranging up to $100,000, making it the city's largest small business loan program to date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy