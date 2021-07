The Zoning Board of Appeal on Monday approved plans for a cannabis store at 879-881 Blue Hill Ave. across from Talbot Avenue. Shayne Cranmore will use more than 3,000 square feet in the building, which his family has owned for some 30 years, for his new shop. The application, which also has the approval of the Boston Cannabis Board, now goes to the state Cannabis Control Commission for the license it needs to open.