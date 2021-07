Woodstock 1999 was a complete and utter disaster. Poor planning and intense heat led to one of the most infamous music events in modern history (nothing can beat Fyre Festival). The disgruntled crowd quickly turned violent, at one point setting fires on the festival grounds. There were also reports of sexual assault and rape, as well as looting and vandalism. And now there's a documentary called Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage that's all about how and why chaos ensued on that grim July weekend in upstate New York.