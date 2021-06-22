Sanlorenzo motor yacht AWOL sold
The 37.44 metre Sanlorenzo motor yacht AWOL, listed for sale with Kevin Bonnie at IYC, has been sold in an in-house deal. Designed inside and out by Francesco Paszkowski, she was built in GRP to RINA class and MCA coded by Italian yard Sanlorenzo and delivered in 2009 as one of the yard’s SL122 models. An interior with satin finished anigre wood panelling accommodates 10 guests in five cabins, consisting of a main deck master suite with two VIP suites and two twin cabins below. All cabins are designed with entertainment centres, flat screen televisions and en suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there are quarters for six crew.www.boatinternational.com