Sanlorenzo motor yacht AWOL sold

The 85 metre Lürssen motor yacht Valerie, listed for sale by Maria Dobroserdova at Dynamiq Sales & Charter, has had a major price reduction of €10 million. Built in steel and aluminium by German yard Lürssen to a design by Espen Oeino and Lloyds classed, Valerie was delivered in 2011 with her latest refit in 2019, and has had the same owner since new. Designer Reymond Langton has taken full advantage of her impressive volume of 2,755GT to create an expansive interior accommodating 17 guests in nine cabins, with an additional guest-finished cabin for staff on the upper deck. Guest cabins consist of a master suite forward on the main deck, two VIP suites on the upper deck and three doubles on the main deck. All guest cabins come with entertainment centres, television screens and en suite bathroom facilities while the crew quarters sleep 22 staff aboard this yacht for sale.