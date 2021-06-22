New-build Benetti Oasis 40 motor yacht for sale

Stepping onboard the aft deck, there is seating for nine surrounding a gorgeous varnished teak dining table. Here you will also find a bar well-equipped with a sink, refrigerator, and icemaker. Entering the salon, you’ll find a very spacious seating area with a modern design, dark walnut cabinetry, hardwood flooring plenty of natural light coming through the large teardrop windows. There is a staircase on the starboard side that leads from the main salon to a full-beam master stateroom along with two VIP guest staterooms, all with ensuite heads. Forward from the salon is a formal dining area with seating for six guests. Moving forward there is a convenient day head and the Country Kitchen galley that remains a gathering favorite. This area is also equipped with a lower helm along with access to the starboard side deck through the sliding door. The forward stairs lead to two separate guest staterooms also with ensuite heads and a washer/dryer.