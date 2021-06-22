New-build Benetti Oasis 40 motor yacht for sale

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleA new-build 41.14 metre Benetti Oasis 40 model has been listed for sale by Yacht Moments. Currently under construction in GRP by the Italian yard to a design by RWD, delivery is scheduled for July 2022. The interiors of the Oasis 40, which were developed by New York-based studio Bonetti/Kozerski, balance an overall feeling of informality with elegant and sophisticated elements such as leather and rosewood inserts. This theme is carried through to the wheelhouse, which has been designed as a place for guests to admire the view and study nautical charts without interrupting the crew's duties.

