Allentown, PA

Trexler Park Parking Lot Closure

Posted by 
Allentown, Pennsylvania
Allentown, Pennsylvania
 17 days ago

The Allentown Department of Parks and Recreation will close the Trexler Park parking lot for a day of improvements on Thursday, June 24.

Improvements to the main parking lot on Springhouse Road include parking spot striping, putting down directional arrows and installing one-way signs to facilitate single direction traffic.

Trexler Park will remain open during the parking lot closure. Work is scheduled to be completed on Thursday June 24 weather permitting.

For more information, please call the Department of Parks and Recreation at 610-437-7757, visit www.allentownpa.gov/Parks or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @allentownparksandrec.

--30--

Community Policy
Allentown, Pennsylvania

Allentown, Pennsylvania

ABOUT

Allentown (Pennsylvania German: Allenschteddel, Allenschtadt, or Ellsdaun) is a city in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania. It is Pennsylvania's third-most-populous city and the 233rd-largest city in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the city had a total population of 118,032. As of 2019, it is the fastest growing major city in Pennsylvania with an estimated 121,442 residents.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spot#Weather#The Department Of Parks#Instagram
