Trexler Park Parking Lot Closure

The Allentown Department of Parks and Recreation will close the Trexler Park parking lot for a day of improvements on Thursday, June 24.

Improvements to the main parking lot on Springhouse Road include parking spot striping, putting down directional arrows and installing one-way signs to facilitate single direction traffic.

Trexler Park will remain open during the parking lot closure. Work is scheduled to be completed on Thursday June 24 weather permitting.

For more information, please call the Department of Parks and Recreation at 610-437-7757, visit www.allentownpa.gov/Parks or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @allentownparksandrec.

