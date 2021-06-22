What Happened to These Home Features?

Tim Carter of AsktheBuilder.com says today’s builders and architects are forgetting a handful of home features that can greatly improve life for occupants. Example one: wider garages. Garages nowadays are more narrow, forcing those who park their cars in the garage to ask passengers to exit the vehicle before pulling in, or else there would be no room when parked inside. Roof trusses, now that builders opt for prefab ones, there are less usable attics, Carter writes in the Washington Post. The same goes for wide roof overhangs that offered a dry haven when the kids play in the summer rain or the misfortune of getting caught in a sudden downpour.