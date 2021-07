With a world-class university named after him, along with a rich and sometimes controversial history, Brigham Young’s large legacy lives on in Utah. Brigham Young was the second president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and has aptly been nicknamed “the Mormon Moses.” Young led the Saints from Nauvoo, Illinois where they were being increasingly persecuted for their beliefs, to the “Promised Land” of the Salt Lake Valley. Young had a clear vision for how the Saints could live a better life than the rest of the nation, which was increasingly being dominated by large banks, tycoons, and industrial powers with harsh working conditions.