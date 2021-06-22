Jazz Cartier Teams With Buddy For “2 of Em”

Even the gloomy English weather couldn’t dampen spirits at Guards Polo Club on Sunday, where Cartier hosted its annual Queen’s Cup final in spectacular style. Although the event was smaller in scale than in typical years, it only served to heighten the celebratory mood – with all the glamorous attendees clearly excited to be dressed up for such a special and intimate occasion. From actors to fashion designers to the social set, it was quite the starry crowd, with Cartier’s ever-gracious Laurent Feniou holding court over the proceedings with characteristic charm. Two former Tatler cover stars, the Marchioness of Bath and Naomie Harris, brightened up the grey day in their vibrant dresses; Tinie Tempah and new mother Ellie Goulding caught up over a spectacular lunch in the marquee; and Cartier Ambassador Maisie Williams and her fashion designer boyfriend Reuben Selby posed alongside the Maison’s famous liveried bellboys. Following a minute’s silence in memory of the Club’s founder, the late Prince Philip, it was time to watch the final. A gripping and fast-paced match, the UAE Polo Team (led by its Patron HH Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of the Ruler of Dubai) were victorious over Scone Polo, after six gripping chukkas that kept onlookers on the edge of their seats. Then came an elegant tea in the Cartier enclosure before guests departed – no doubt already looking forward to the return of the illustrious event in 2022.