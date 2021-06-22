Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Correa-Ramos, Osvaldo - (1) Count Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle and 3 additional charges

crimewatchpa.com
 17 days ago

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle / DUI Arrest, 6:49 p.m., Monday, June 21, 2021, 1200 block East King Street (LT) – Osvaldo Correa-Ramos, M/28, homeless, was charged with the above offenses after he took a vehicle without permission, from a person known to him. Officers located Correa-Ramos while driving the vehicle, and found him exhibiting signs of impairment. He was also in possession of alcoholic beverages, and admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages prior to driving. He was arrested and chemical testing yielded a BAC of 0.204%. A criminal complaint was filed.

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Alcoholic Beverages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Drinks
Related
Kennett Square, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Gordon, Jovone Larome - (3) Count Robbery and 3 additional charges

The Kennett Square Police Department arrested Gordon, Jovone Larome on Monday June 28th, 2021. Issuing Authority: Kennett Square Police Department. On March 5, 2020 at 8:29AM Officers were dispatched for a robbery which occurred at the S&T Bank, in the 200 block of East Cypress Street, Kennett Square Borough. A male suspect walked in, jumped over the counter and demanded the tellers turn over the money in their drawers. The male subject then fled in a vehicle that was waiting in the bank parking lot. After further investigations and DNA Analysis from objects located in said vehicle (received on 3/8/21), Kennett Square Criminal Investigations Division was able to identify Jovone Gordon and another male as the defendants in this incident. An arrest warrant was issued for Jovone Gordon April 8 and Ivin Cornelious and on April 7, 2021.
Drinkscrimewatchpa.com

Hernandez, Ernesto - (18)3802(A)(1) DUI and 4 additional charges

On May 13, 2021 Officers were responding to a medical call in the area of Lurgan Road and River Road. An Officer drove in the area of the listed intersection and observed a red vehicle that was in a flower bed on River Road. An Officer approached the vehicle and noticed it was empty with the windows down. As the Officer looked inside for identification, they immediately smelled the odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from the vehicle. Officers went to the business and spoke with a female who stated she was the passenger of the vehicle. The female then stated that she and her boyfriend went back inside of the business and a few minutes later, she could not locate him. An investigation revealed that the driver left the vehicle and went back to a bed and breakfast in the area. The driver was later located walking on Lurgan Road towards his vehicle and was identified as Ernesto Hernandez.
Public Safetycumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Taveras, Danilo Alberto - PACC 5111 Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activities (F1) and 6 additional charges

On April 28th, 2021 at 8:57 p.m., Lower Allen Twp. Police Officers observed a black Toyota Prius operating westbound in the 3900 block of Hartzdale Drive. A traffic stop was conducted after the vehicle's registration was found to be expired. The driver was identified as Danilo Taveras. Marijuana paraphernalia was observed in plain view inside the vehicle. Taveras admitted to smoking marijuana earlier on this date and also stated there was some inside the vehicle.
Travelcrimewatchpa.com

Khrupin, Svitlana - (18)3802(A)(1) Driving under The Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance and 1 additional charge

Patrol observed a black Chev. Tahoe traveling on Holland Rd. at Morning Glory Ave. The vehicle operator was observed swerving over the fog line and back into the lane of travel, consistenly braking and traveling at various speeds. Patrol observed the vehicle operator come to a complete stop for an extended period time at a green light on Buck Rd. at Old Bristol Rd. A traffic stop was initiated on Old Bristol Rd. After further investigation, the vehicle operator, Svitlana Khrupin was taken into custody for Driving Under the Influence.
Akron, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Gonzalez, Victor M Jr. - (1) count of DUI (F3) and 1 additional charge

On June 26, 2021 at approximately 7:40pm NHPD was dispatched to a vehicle accident near the intersection of South Shirk Road and Nolt Road (Earl Township). Officers arrived and observed a vehicle that was approximately 40 yards off the roadway, into a field. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Victor Gonzalez Jr (age 61 of Akron).
Avondale, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Parker, Marguerite - (1) Count DUI - Incapable of Driving Safely and 2 additional charges

Marguerite Parker, ag 60, of Avondale was arrested and charged with DUI and related traffic offenses after she struck a parked vehicle. The incident occurred on June 24, 2021, at approximately 8:47PM, in the Liberty Place parking lot, West State Street. Upon making contact with Parker, Officers observed indicators suggesting intoxication and field sobriety tests showed impairment. She was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and submitted a chemical test of her breath, resulting in a BAC of .122%. Charges were filed with District Court 15-3-04.
Lancaster, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Enck, Noah David - (1) Count Loitering and Prowling at Nighttime and 2 additional charges

Loitering and Prowling at Nighttime / Defiant Trespasser / Public Drunkenness Arrest, 11:34 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021 1300 block John Adams Drive (MT) – Noah David Enck, M/32, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offenses after he was observed attempting to enter a residence, of a person not known to him. Enck entered a gated area without permission, to the rear of the residence, and continually attempted to open the rear door, despite the homeowner ordering him to leave. Officers located Enck and found him under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. He was arrested, processed, and released to a family member. A criminal complaint was filed.
Public Safetycumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Robinson, Steven - (1 count) Burglary (F1) and 2 additional charges

On Friday, July 2nd 2021 at 9:30 am, the Carlisle Borough Police (CPD) were dispatched to the report of a burglary in the area of South Spring Garden St. CPD officers discovered Steven Robinson inside the residence and arrested him after learning he was prohibited from the residence because of an active Protection From Abuse Order.
Buffalo, NYfreightwaves.com

Trucker charged after $11M cocaine bust at Canadian border

A truck driver was arrested and charged after border officers seized over $11 million worth of cocaine after it entered Canada from the U.S. via Buffalo, New York, authorities said Thursday. Pardeep Singh, 24, of LaSalle, Quebec, was arrested on June 15 after a secondary inspection on the Canadian side...
Douglass Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Antrim, David Michael - (1) count 1543(B)(1)(iii) Driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked - DUI Related (M3)

On the 26 May 2021 @ approx 1200hrs, Douglass Twp Police observed David Michael Antrim driving a vehicle registered to his son, Max David Antrim, west on Reading Ave/SR562. David Antrim is well known to the department and that his operators license is currently suspended for DUI related charges. David Antrim faces criminal charges for driving while suspended and his son Max also received a citation for permitting his father to drive the vehicle knowing that his fathers license was suspended.
New Holland, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Kostingo, Thomas Peter - (1) count of Burglary (F1) and 2 additional charges

On June 17, 2021 NHPD was dispatched to the ELANCO Library (Earl Township) for a suspicious person. Responding officers were told that a male had entered the library and was entering restricted rooms meant for staff members only. In one of the rooms the male had pulled paperwork out of one of the filing cabinets and scattered it on the floor.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Meier, Vincent P - (18) 6105 (a)(1) Persons not to possess (F1) and 3 additional charges

On June 18th, officers were investigating the report of a road rage incident that occurred on Lincoln Hwy. The victim claimed the operator of the vehicle involved was yelling at him and then displayed a weapon. The victim was able to provide police with a description of the vehicle involved. Officers located the owner of the vehicle, Vincent Meier and during a search warrant located a firearm in the vehicle he was operating at the time of the incident. Due to prior convictions, he is not to be in possession of firearms and was charged.
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count of Improper Signal (S)

Renee Michele Smeal of Hummel Avenue was charged with the below listed offenses stemming from a police investigation on Old Trail Road at Pines Road. (1) count of Driving Under the Influence (M), (1) count of Possession of Marijuana (M), (1) count of Possession Drug Paraphernalia (M), (1) count of Possession of a Control Substance (M), (1) Count of Improper Signal (S)
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

((1) count of Possession of Marijuana Personal Use (M)

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office currently holds an active bench warrant for Alycia A Rose. Click on the red "Submit a Tip" box below or call the office at 570-893-4070 with information. Thank You!!. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate...
New Holland, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Noto, Christian Scott - (4) Counts of DUI (M) and 2 additional charges

On May 14, 2021 at approximately 9:11pm NHPD officers were on routine patrol in the 500 Block of East Main Street (New Holland Borough). They observed a male riding a bicycle that had been equipped with a gas motor. Officers recognized the operator of the motor bike as Christian Noto (age 20 of New Holland). Noto was found to have a suspended license.
Philadelphia, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Verling, Neo - ( (1) count of Aggravated Assault by Vehicle (1) count Accidents involving death or personal injury without...

On March 26th, 2021 at approximately 1:15 pm Bureau officers were dispatched to the first block of W. King St. for a report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a motorcycle. An adult female sustained serious injuries from the crash but thankfully, survived the incident. The motorcycle rider fled from the scene. After the initial response from uniformed Patrol division officers, the investigation was turned over to the Bureau's Auto Crimes Task Force and assigned to Detective Adam Dommel. Using both public and privately owned and operated cameras that produced valuable video evidence, Detective Dommel was able to identify the operator of the motorcycle. On 21 May 2021 Detective Dommel charged the above subject, Neo Verling, an adult male and Lancaster County resident, with the listed offenses. The Bureau of police appreciates the community effort it took to identify Mr. Verling, as well as the tireless efforts of Detective Dommel and the Auto Crimes Task Force.
Law Enforcementcumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Gandy, Weslia c - 780-113 (a )(31) Possession of Marijuana and 1 additional charge

On June 29, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Weslia Gandy was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On February 5, 2020 at 1:50 AM, a green Ford Windstar pulled out in front of a Lower Allen Township Police officer. The vehicle was stopped and the driver identified as Weslia Gandy. Gandy was driving on a suspended license. While interacting with Gandy, the officer observed a grinder on the passenger floor of the vehicle. The grinder contained marijuana. Charges were filed on Gandy. She failed to show up for her hearing and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy