Correa-Ramos, Osvaldo - (1) Count Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle and 3 additional charges
Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle / DUI Arrest, 6:49 p.m., Monday, June 21, 2021, 1200 block East King Street (LT) – Osvaldo Correa-Ramos, M/28, homeless, was charged with the above offenses after he took a vehicle without permission, from a person known to him. Officers located Correa-Ramos while driving the vehicle, and found him exhibiting signs of impairment. He was also in possession of alcoholic beverages, and admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages prior to driving. He was arrested and chemical testing yielded a BAC of 0.204%. A criminal complaint was filed.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com