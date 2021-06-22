Cancel
Lititz, PA

Richardson, Shane Ernest - (1) Count Aggravated Indecent Assault and 3 additional charges

crimewatchpa.com
 17 days ago

Aggravated Indecent Assault / Corruption of Minors / Unlawful Contact with Minor / Indecent Assault Arrest, Various Dates & Times from 2008 to 2011, 900 block Fruitville Pike (MT) – Shane Ernest Richardson, M/54, of Lititz, PA, was charged with several counts of the above offenses after he sexually assaulted two (2) separate victims numerous times over the listed timeframe. Both victims were under the age of 18 during the assaults, and did not consent to Richardson physically touching them. A criminal complaint was filed and Richardson surrendered to Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller on June 21, 2021. Bail was set at $50,000.00 unsecured and Richardson was released from custody. His preliminary hearing is scheduled to occur on July 6, 2021.

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
