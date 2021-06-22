Buzz Harris: Life lessons learned from years of brokering sales (Voices)

As a business broker, I’ve come across all sorts of unique situations, many of which have helped illustrate a number of life lessons. Growing up, I could never figure out the saying “You can’t have your cake and eat it, too.” When I met a rural Northern Nevada retailer who for years was experiencing double-digit growth but not showing it on his tax returns, I came to understand what this phrase meant. He was disappointed that he could only secure an offer based on his “official” books, not the dusty ones he kept in the credenza behind his desk.