Researchers find signs of inflammation in brains of people who died of COVID-19

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

The most comprehensive molecular study to date of the brains of people who died of COVID-19 turned up unmistakable signs of inflammation and impaired brain circuits. Investigators at the Stanford School of Medicine and Saarland University in Germany report that what they saw looks a lot like what's observed in the brains of people who died of neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

www.eurekalert.org
#Brain Research#Health Research#Living Brain#Research Institute#Brain Fog#Saarland University#Stanford#D#Rna
