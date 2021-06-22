Cancel
J. Cole Announce The Off Season Tour, With Morray & 21 Savage

2dopeboyz.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter living out his hoop dreams in Rwanda and notching another No. 1 album with The Off Season, it’s time for J. Cole to do what he knows best. With the States slowly reopening back up, Cole has announced that he will take his album on the road with The Off Season Tour. A 17-city tour, Cole has also invited frequent collaborator 21 Savage and rising North Carolina musician Morray along for the trip. Like many others, it will be his first concerts since the planet shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic of 2020.

