We Tried It: Knockerball Hawai‘i
When: Thursday at 11 a.m. “Mom, what are we doing today?” School’s out and finding activities to fill the summer days can be daunting. So on a drizzly morning when going to the beach wasn’t an option, my son, Duke, and I decided to check out the limited-time Knockerball Hawai‘i pop-up at Pearlridge Center. I’d seen videos on social media from the previous setups there and thought it would be a safe way to let Duke burn some energy and get us through to naptime.www.honolulumagazine.com