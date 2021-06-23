We Tried It: Knockerball Hawai‘i

It should be a rule that if a restaurant (or, in this case, a food truck) gets recommended to you more than five times, the question isn’t if it’s good—it’s how good. When I was first introduced to Island Style Grindz on Hawai‘i Island, I immediately tried to Google when and where I could get one of its plate lunches. It wasn’t long before I discovered that the truck didn’t have any set locations, nor set hours. And the only way to figure out its weekly schedule is to head to its Instagram page. It was just my luck that they were going to be in Kona recently, parked near Kealakehe High School.