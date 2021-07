This meticulously maintained STUNNING end unit. This home has so many upgrades it will make you SWOON! Kitchen has upgraded smoked cherry cabinets with recessed lighting and under cabinet lighting, GE Profile stainless steel appliances, Touch activated faucet and gorgeous granite. Eat in Kitchen at the bar area for perfect entertaining. Flooring has added insulation in-between floors to deaden sound and efficiency in heating and cooling. Recessed lighting for the perfect ambiance, living space leads to a large deck overlooking your large fully fenced yard, with 6ft hemlock fencing. Upper level has 2 large rooms, both with dual closets and closet organizers. Full bathroom has ceramic tile with HEATED flooring sure to please. Lower level has a walkout to the beautiful custom patio with pavers. The lower level can be used as a 2nd living space OR a 3rd bedroom, murphy bed conveys. Sound barrier installed making it a perfect space for an office or bedroom! This home has it all and the sellers have thought of everything. This is a must see to appreciate all they have done! Broadneck schools, easy access to route 50 for an easy commute. Please see list of full improvements in the disclosures.