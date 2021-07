Now that the pandemic is finally under control, summer travel is underway, and people are able to get out and be social. Many consumers are ready to spend money and participate in the activities they missed the most during the pandemic, especially dining out with friends and family. With consumer spending up 11.3 percent Q1 of 2021 and the 4th of July holiday weekend just around the corner, Americans have the desire, time, and money to eat out over their long holiday weekend. Knowing this, restaurant owners have a great opportunity to make the most of the Independence Day spending “boom” through timely holiday promotions.