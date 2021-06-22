2922 East Roeser Road

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleRenovated 2 Bedroom Available July 06 - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home has been recently renovated featuring gray cabinets, updated hard wood plank flooring, amenities. The home has a washer/dryer in the apartment. Apartment will be ready for move in on July 6. The community has gates on both sides and each unit has its own fenced in patio. Residents are expected to keep their area clean. No smoking and no pets!

Real Estateoucampus.org

1220 N 44th Street #49

Lease today and look no more! - Are you ready for a higher level of living? Discover the latest and greatest at Urban Connected. Our luxurious community is like no other and offers the perfect combination of modern sophistication, tranquility, and convenience in an unparalleled Phoenix location. Our custom one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are unique and designed to complement the upscale city living lifestyle, all at an exceptional price and with utilities included. Now that’s high living! Relax and unwind at home amid contemporary finishes such as designer kitchens, quartz countertops, mosaic glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile throughout and much more. Take advantage of state of the art amenities coming soon including resort-style pool, coffee bar, zen garden, grill areas and a gaming zone to include flat screen TV’s, shuffle board, darts, mini golf, and billiards. We are located at 1220 North 44th Street nestled in an unprecedented central Phoenix location near I-10, Loop-202, the 143, and the 51. This incredible location is within minutes of great shopping, fine dining, hiking, outdoor recreational activities, Downtown Phoenix, Old Town Scottsdale, Phoenix Sky Harbor, and Arizona State University to name a few. For additional information about how to make Urban Connected your new home, please contact us today and our enthusiastic leasing directors will happily assist you. Thank you for choosing Urban Connected Luxury Apartment Homes.
Real Estateoucampus.org

6867 W Potter Dr

Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath Arrowhead Ranch home with Private Swimming Pool - Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath Arrowhead Ranch / Sierra Verde model-like home, fully upgraded with private swimming pool. This home boasts a manicured tropical setting in the front & backyard with auto sprinklers, grass, shrubs, palm trees, a pebble-tec pool with an in-ground self-cleaning system & soothing water fall, a large covered patio. Perfect for entertaining. Relaxing master bedroom suite with spacious balcony where you can relax watching the Arizona sunsets. Inside features custom interior paint, a large skylight, 18' ceramic tile flooring, upgraded cabinets, a kitchen island, corner windows above the kitchen sink, separate shower & tub w/ glass block in the master bath, a built-in entertainment center, dramatic vaulted ceilings & tall windows. Downstairs Den/Office/Formal Dining with Beautiful Tile Flooring. All Appliances included Refrigerator, Washing Machine & Dryer. Located within walking distance to A++ rated elementary school, parks and lake. Conveniently close to shopping, restaurants and 101-freeway...$300 Cleaning Fees + Rental Tax & Fees of 3% added to all leases. MUST SEE!!
House Rentoucampus.org

835 E Marlette Ave

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with washer and dryer in a very well manicured, Private 8 unit Complex with Backyard! Less than a mile from Feeney's Restaurant & Bar and Christo's and walking distance to restaurants,coffee shops, and shopping. Great Lighting w/ an open floor plan. Overlooks beautiful community area. A must see! Please contact our leasing office at 480.619.2792 for more information.
House Rentoucampus.org

1117 E. 8th St.

VERY NICE 2 BED 2 BATH IN GATED COMMUNITY! - Very Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath right in the heart of the ASU Campus. Walk to class, the light rail stop, baseball, football, track and basketball games. These units are loaded with granite counter tops, black appliances, tile, carpet and stacked washer and dryer. Water and trash included, NO PETS.
House Rentoucampus.org

726 S. Golden Key

Beautiful 3 bedroom home for rent nestled in the center of Lago Estancia in Gilbert! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in great Gilbert location! This home features formal living and dining rooms, eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Separate cozy family room with exit to backyard. Split floorplan and tile in all high traffic areas. Huge backyard with mature landscaping. Near schools, shopping and dining! Rentor/Realtor to verify all information in listing is correct.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES** ** Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**
Scottsdale, AZoucampus.org

8500 East Indian School Road - Unit 248 Unit 248

Scottsdale Terrace One Bedroom Condo - This one bedroom, one bathroom unit comes with granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, lots of cabinets for storage in kitchen, tile and carpet flooring. Stack washer/dryer, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator all inside the unit. Two bedroom closets! Community amenities include a heated pool, fitness room and hot tub. Reserved covered parking spot comes with the unit as well. Rent includes water/sewer/trash.
House Rentoucampus.org

4619 N 12th Ave

Cute 1 Bedroom - Great Location - This 550 SF 1 bedroom is in excellent condition and ready for move in. Fresh paint, new flooring and blinds. Tenant pays water and electric.
Real Estateoucampus.org

740 W. Elm St. Unit 248

1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Unit near Phoenix Arts District!!! - Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of the area's best kept secrets! The Solaris community is ideally located near the Phoenix Arts district and is a short walk to the light rail and bus stops. Restaurants and shopping are conveniently nearby. This quiet community is gated with ample parking, a well maintained pool, workout room, and game room. The unit itself is nestled in the back of the community and located on the second floor. It features MBR wood flooring, a renovated bathroom and kitchen with upgraded hard wood cabinets and granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. This unit comes with a washer/dryer combo (the community also features its own laundromat for those larger loads, which is right down the stairs and to the right of the unit.) Come check it out, you won't be disappointed!
Real Estateoucampus.org

5321 W Eugie Ave

Now available - Check out this 3 bedroom 2, bathroom home that is now available. The home has unique upgrades and features. All kitchen appliances and a stackable washer/dryer are included in the rent. This one won't last long!. Security deposit:. $1750. Cleaning fee:. $300. Pet fee:. $250. Monthly admin:
Real Estateoucampus.org

1698 S 159th Ave

5 bedroom 2 bath home in Estrella Vista is available for immediate move in. - 5 bedroom 2 bath home in Estrella Vista is available for immediate move in. This one story home features vaulted ceilings, a very open floor plan, an open kitchen that overlooks the great room. upgraded kitchen cabinets, a breakfast nook, formal dining area, and comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Home features tile through out and carpet in the bedrooms. The backyard is rocked with added bushes. Property is located in a quiet neighborhood and is one block from the park and the community pool. It is also within walking distance to elementary and high schools. Property is also close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access.
Real Estateoucampus.org

1232 E. McLellan Blvd

Newly Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with office and mud room! - This is a cool house! The home has been recently updated and boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated tile flooring and updated lighting fixtures! The exterior of the home has been fully repainted within the last few years. There is a fenced-in pool and a large front and backyard area. With close proximity to HWY 51, downtown, shopping and dinning, this one won't last long! Call to schedule your showing today!
Scottsdale, AZoucampus.org

5995 N 78th St

Remodeled One Bedroom Luxury Condo in Scottsdale - Reside in one of the most desirable locations in Scottsdale at the Bella Vita Condos. Living in a desirable location comes with its perks of desirable amenities. Starting with a gated entrance, storage space available right off your patio/ balcony, pool, BBQ grills, covered parking, laminate wood floors, front loader washer and dryers and much more.
Phoenix, AZoucampus.org

4218 N 17th St

This is a newly renovated studio apartment home in Central Phoenix. Private backyard and wood vinyl flooring throughout. All new appliances (fridge, microwave, stove). New cabinets with granite countertop and breakfast bar top. This unit is in a small gated community that has been fully renovated with new landscaping and community area with grills. This complex is on a corner lot next to residential homes and 1/4 mile near multiple shops, grocery stores and restaurants such as, Target, Fry's, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's,Nordstrom Rack, Best Buy, Snooze, HopDaddy's, Pizza Bianco, Grassroots and much more!!! Right next to Hwy 51 freeway and minutes away from downtown Phoenix and Biltmore. These units will not last long! Please Call/Text us at 480.619.2792 ext 1. Habla español.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

. Ryan Road

A beautifully wooded lot in the Lake area (Lake Laura) of Bryce Resort. The lot has easy access and is close to Orkney Grade, yet private and without the road noise. It is situated nicely with a slope from the road to a more level area ... perfect for a smaller chalet/cabin or a full-time home. Bryce has SO much to offer!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Marina Road

Priced right! Seller says send your offer now.Large parcel Located in the waterfront community of in Chesapeake Landing. .87 acre. The site is level & wooded. Beautiful land near Worton's Marina. Community has a boat ramp and offers easy access to the Chesapeake Bay. Chesapeake Landing has a voluntary HOA giving you access to the boat ramp, Marina and a slip for an extra fee.
Danville, ILchambanasun.com

2825 East Road, Danville sold by Kelley M Wallace

On June 30, 2021, Mary J. Mannin purchased a home at 2825 East Road, Danville from Kelley M Wallace for $82,000. The amount paid for property taxes on this property in 2019 was $1,751.64, 2.14% of the sale price of the home. This property is one of 36 sales in...
Kernersville, NCNews Argus

1745 East Fall Street

Welden Village-New Construction-3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story town home with attached garage - Welden Village-New Construction-3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story town home with attached garage. Beautiful floor plan. Large open kitchen with gorgeous gray cabinets and Vinyl plank flooring, Kitchen has large island for entertaining overlooking large den....
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

South 1st East Mead Impacted by Road Work

Road work and road projects continue in the city of Yakima. Crews are always busy during the summer months with projects that need to be finished before the fall. City crews are in fact busy this week with work that could impact your commute. The project aim is to replace the existing water main and water utility services and the work will close a portion of South 1st Street and East Mead Avenue to traffic beginning Tuesday, July 6.
Platte City, MOplattecountylandmark.com

Landmark on the Road

Fred and Nany Felix of Platte City spent a recent weekend in Chicago, including a stop for a ball game at Wrigley Field, home of the Cubs. Fred describes the trip this way: “Nancy and I kept up with the latest news by reading The Landmark while in Chicago. We never leave home without bringing The Landmark with us. We took the Chicago River architecture cruise, went to a Cubs-Marlins game at Wrigley Field. In addition, we saw The Bean, Tilted at the John Hancock Building, walked the Miracle Mile then walked to the Navy Pier. We ate a Chicago style hot dog and pizza and at Gibsons Steakhouse. We must have walked over 20 miles.” Fred added: “The best part of this trip was spending all of Father’s Day weekend visiting with my son, Bradley. . .priceless!” Are you heading somewhere noteworthy? Take a copy of The Landmark along for the trip and snap a photo with the newspaper prominently displayed. Email your photo and accompanying information to ivan@plattecountylandmark.com to be included in Landmark On the Road.

