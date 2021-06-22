10527 E Fanfol Ln

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home in highly desired Derby neighborhood! As you walk in the front door you will notice the beautiful re finished REAL hardwood floors throughout the main level of the home. Fresh paint in the main living areas and kitchen. Lots of natural light pours into the kitchen and dining room from the windows and sliding doors. All kitchen appliances stay with the home!! The main floor features three bedrooms including two full baths. The master bedroom has plenty of closet space and its own private master bathroom. All of the closets in the upper level are custom built ins. The basement features a spacious family room/rec room as well as two additional bedrooms and a newly renovated full basement bath. Basement includes the laundry *washer and dryer also stay with the home*, as well as built in storage shelves perfect for holiday decorations! There has been a brand new water filtration system installed that filters all of the water inside the home. Exterior downspouts have been buried and directed away from the home. Beautiful new cedar privacy fence around the back yard. Home has protection one security system installed. You don't want to miss this one before it is gone!