House Rent

10527 E Fanfol Ln

oucampus.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREMODELED Three Bedrooms & Three Baths Vacation Rental - REMODELED 3 bedrooms & 3 baths in gated community of Suntree East. Gourmet kitchen with new white kitchen cabinets and quartz counters. New stainless appliances. Two upstairs master suites and additional guest bedroom downstairs with new shower. All new flooring. Main Master has its own balcony new shower and soaking tub. High ceilings and lots of natural light make this north/south exposure the perfect home. Backyard is complete with covered patio and desert landscape. Community offers year round heated pool and spa. Take advantage of all that Scottsdale Ranch has to offer- tennis courts, lakes, boating, kayaking, bike & walking paths and much more! Close to shopping, restaurants and the 101! $4500 June-Sept. $5200 May and Oct. $6200 Nov to Apr.

www.oucampus.org
#Restaurants#Gourmet#Backyard#Scottsdale Ranch#Az Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
House Rent
News Break
Real Estate
Real Estateoucampus.org

6867 W Potter Dr

Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath Arrowhead Ranch home with Private Swimming Pool - Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath Arrowhead Ranch / Sierra Verde model-like home, fully upgraded with private swimming pool. This home boasts a manicured tropical setting in the front & backyard with auto sprinklers, grass, shrubs, palm trees, a pebble-tec pool with an in-ground self-cleaning system & soothing water fall, a large covered patio. Perfect for entertaining. Relaxing master bedroom suite with spacious balcony where you can relax watching the Arizona sunsets. Inside features custom interior paint, a large skylight, 18' ceramic tile flooring, upgraded cabinets, a kitchen island, corner windows above the kitchen sink, separate shower & tub w/ glass block in the master bath, a built-in entertainment center, dramatic vaulted ceilings & tall windows. Downstairs Den/Office/Formal Dining with Beautiful Tile Flooring. All Appliances included Refrigerator, Washing Machine & Dryer. Located within walking distance to A++ rated elementary school, parks and lake. Conveniently close to shopping, restaurants and 101-freeway...$300 Cleaning Fees + Rental Tax & Fees of 3% added to all leases. MUST SEE!!
House Rentoucampus.org

726 S. Golden Key

Beautiful 3 bedroom home for rent nestled in the center of Lago Estancia in Gilbert! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in great Gilbert location! This home features formal living and dining rooms, eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Separate cozy family room with exit to backyard. Split floorplan and tile in all high traffic areas. Huge backyard with mature landscaping. Near schools, shopping and dining! Rentor/Realtor to verify all information in listing is correct.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES** ** Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**
House Rentoucampus.org

1117 E. 8th St.

VERY NICE 2 BED 2 BATH IN GATED COMMUNITY! - Very Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath right in the heart of the ASU Campus. Walk to class, the light rail stop, baseball, football, track and basketball games. These units are loaded with granite counter tops, black appliances, tile, carpet and stacked washer and dryer. Water and trash included, NO PETS.
Scottsdale, AZoucampus.org

8500 East Indian School Road - Unit 248 Unit 248

Scottsdale Terrace One Bedroom Condo - This one bedroom, one bathroom unit comes with granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, lots of cabinets for storage in kitchen, tile and carpet flooring. Stack washer/dryer, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator all inside the unit. Two bedroom closets! Community amenities include a heated pool, fitness room and hot tub. Reserved covered parking spot comes with the unit as well. Rent includes water/sewer/trash.
Real Estatenashvillesmls.com

1036 E Trinity Ln

Development opportunity in E Nashville, w/countless exit strategies! This sale includes 2 addresses, 1036 E Trinity AND 1042 E Trinity. MUL-A zoning allows for comm., res./Airbnb, or mixed use. Build 22k+ sq ft, up to 4 stories. UZO helps increase density & reduce parking reqd. Single fam and duplex in good shape, with 2 of 3 units rented. Unfinished basements offer value add. Keep units on Trinity and subdivide land in rear off Dozier for additional pads, or scrape & build from scratch!
House Rentoucampus.org

4619 N 12th Ave

Cute 1 Bedroom - Great Location - This 550 SF 1 bedroom is in excellent condition and ready for move in. Fresh paint, new flooring and blinds. Tenant pays water and electric.
Real Estateoucampus.org

1698 S 159th Ave

5 bedroom 2 bath home in Estrella Vista is available for immediate move in. - 5 bedroom 2 bath home in Estrella Vista is available for immediate move in. This one story home features vaulted ceilings, a very open floor plan, an open kitchen that overlooks the great room. upgraded kitchen cabinets, a breakfast nook, formal dining area, and comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Home features tile through out and carpet in the bedrooms. The backyard is rocked with added bushes. Property is located in a quiet neighborhood and is one block from the park and the community pool. It is also within walking distance to elementary and high schools. Property is also close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access.
Real Estateoucampus.org

740 W. Elm St. Unit 248

1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Unit near Phoenix Arts District!!! - Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of the area's best kept secrets! The Solaris community is ideally located near the Phoenix Arts district and is a short walk to the light rail and bus stops. Restaurants and shopping are conveniently nearby. This quiet community is gated with ample parking, a well maintained pool, workout room, and game room. The unit itself is nestled in the back of the community and located on the second floor. It features MBR wood flooring, a renovated bathroom and kitchen with upgraded hard wood cabinets and granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. This unit comes with a washer/dryer combo (the community also features its own laundromat for those larger loads, which is right down the stairs and to the right of the unit.) Come check it out, you won't be disappointed!
Scottsdale, AZoucampus.org

5995 N 78th St

Remodeled One Bedroom Luxury Condo in Scottsdale - Reside in one of the most desirable locations in Scottsdale at the Bella Vita Condos. Living in a desirable location comes with its perks of desirable amenities. Starting with a gated entrance, storage space available right off your patio/ balcony, pool, BBQ grills, covered parking, laminate wood floors, front loader washer and dryers and much more.
Phoenix, AZoucampus.org

4218 N 17th St

This is a newly renovated studio apartment home in Central Phoenix. Private backyard and wood vinyl flooring throughout. All new appliances (fridge, microwave, stove). New cabinets with granite countertop and breakfast bar top. This unit is in a small gated community that has been fully renovated with new landscaping and community area with grills. This complex is on a corner lot next to residential homes and 1/4 mile near multiple shops, grocery stores and restaurants such as, Target, Fry's, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's,Nordstrom Rack, Best Buy, Snooze, HopDaddy's, Pizza Bianco, Grassroots and much more!!! Right next to Hwy 51 freeway and minutes away from downtown Phoenix and Biltmore. These units will not last long! Please Call/Text us at 480.619.2792 ext 1. Habla español.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

440 N Putter Ln

Attractive 4 bedroom home on large corner lot in beautiful Rolling Hills area near Buffalo Park. Close to the Rolling Hills Golf course. Enjoy backyard seclusion with beautiful trees, 2 level deck ideal for entertaining and privacy fenced yard. Inviting open vaulted main floor living room with hardwood floors with carpet insert and wood-burning fireplace. Large kitchen and dining area opens to 2-level wood deck. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and master bath with skylight. In addition there is a second bedroom on the upper level. Lower level has view out windows in the family room and 2 bedrooms with walk in closets. In addition there is a finished basement with daylight window. Seller is offering a home warranty for buyer. Don't miss out- See today!
Home & Gardensellingtexarkana.com

405 Helane Ln

Walk thru your wrought iron gate down the flagstone walkway onto your beautiful covered patio by the pool. Then, step into this modernly updated home surrounded by a beautifully landscaped front and backyard. The entire house has been freshly painted, new vinyl plank wood floors, hardware, lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, cooktop, and dishwasher(being installed). The master bedroom is oversized with two separate bathrooms. The walk-in master closet is enormous and comes with a floor safe! There is a separate driveway thru gate on left side of house set up with electricity for an RV. A brand new pool liner is scheduled for installation by the end of July. Owner will either have installed and make sure all pool components are working properly prior to closing or left in escrow for a quicker closing. Separate laundry room, jacuzzi tub, lots of display cabinets and storage space galore off kitchen dining area. Formal dining/den is very elegant.
New Braunfels, TXsellingtexarkana.com

207 New Braunfels Ln

Gorgeous inside and out! Immaculately maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Hallsville's gated Germantown development! This home looks as if it is still brand new construction! You walk into a large foyer opening up to a spacious living room with built ins on right side of the fireplace, open concept with large kitchen island perfect for large gatherings, breakfast room area, awesome walk in pantry, spacious laundry room with tons of custom cabinetry, mud room area off the hallway to garage. There are beautiful 4 inch plantation shutters throughout the home and including the garage windows. The cabinetry throughout the house is custom and abundant! Large bedrooms with walk in closets, bathrooms and kitchens have granite countertops. Be sure not to miss the cabinetry underneath the kitchen island for extra storage! You have 3 car garage space here with entrance off the mud room hallway but the one car garage is separate and could easily be a man cave, workshop or have multiple functions! You also have a large covered back patio for entertaining! Make your appt today to see this lovely home!
Real Estatesellingtexarkana.com

2815 Crestwood Ln.

Truly exceptional home, lots of updates including new roof 2020, new sewer lines to street 2020, new attic insulation, new main electrical service panel, new electrical subpanel added to garage, new tile flooring in living, kitchen, den, laundry room, new cabinets in laundry room, quartz countertops in updated kitchen, new beautiful built-ins in den with wine fridge, new lighting, new painting. 3 bedrooms plus extra room (approx 100 sq. ft. not included in sq. footage) for 4th bedroom, hobby room, or office off garage with built-ins,, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage, plus 520 sq. ft. shop (not included in sq. ft.) , nice laundry room, new double-doors leading out to patio, covered front porch all across front of home, patio, black, wrought iron solar-powered gate, Sellers are finishing a few projects.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

1402 N Kentucky Ln

Gorgeous east backyard covered patio, the most beautiful view of the water while enjoying that morning cup of coffee. This home boasts an Open floor plan displaying a center granite island with sink, surrounded by rich cabinetry, and stainless appliances! Steps away from the kitchen is the dining area with a private entrance to the picturesque lake front view surrounded by a wrought iron fenced backyard. The open concept kitchen/dining area overlooks the cozy living room. A wall of large windows in the living room frames a setting that allows an abundance of natural light to enter the home. A split bedroom floor plan provides a private master bedroom with trendy barn door leading to the master bath with double sink vanity and oversized shower. This home boasts a super sized lower level family room, this area will not disappoint, space everywhere! There is a bonus roomy fourth bedroom and full bath in the lower level. Awesome storage room is an asset. Enjoy the three car garage and lush landscaping with sprinkler system.
MLSsellingtexarkana.com

105 Lacebark Ln

Fantastic family home that has it ALL in Hallsville ISD! 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths PLUS study! Awesome pool in back with amazing covered pergola! 3 bedrooms and office downstairs with one bedroom and bathroom upstairs. Easily take in a portion of the attic to make an additional room (think theater, work out, play room). Truly many options in this home and the 3 car garage is icing on the cake!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

2231 E Surrey Ln

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home in highly desired Derby neighborhood! As you walk in the front door you will notice the beautiful re finished REAL hardwood floors throughout the main level of the home. Fresh paint in the main living areas and kitchen. Lots of natural light pours into the kitchen and dining room from the windows and sliding doors. All kitchen appliances stay with the home!! The main floor features three bedrooms including two full baths. The master bedroom has plenty of closet space and its own private master bathroom. All of the closets in the upper level are custom built ins. The basement features a spacious family room/rec room as well as two additional bedrooms and a newly renovated full basement bath. Basement includes the laundry *washer and dryer also stay with the home*, as well as built in storage shelves perfect for holiday decorations! There has been a brand new water filtration system installed that filters all of the water inside the home. Exterior downspouts have been buried and directed away from the home. Beautiful new cedar privacy fence around the back yard. Home has protection one security system installed. You don't want to miss this one before it is gone!
MLSsellingtexarkana.com

10 Holiday Ln

New oak look vinyl plank floors in the main living area, ceramic tile in Kitchen, laundry & baths, carpet in front living room & bedrooms. *Playhouse at end of driveway WILL NOT REMAIN*. This home has very spacious rooms, Front living could easily be converted to a hobby room or 4th bedroom if needed. Beautiful wood cabinets in kitchen & the built-in hutch/pantry storage in the breakfast area.
Real Estatesellingtexarkana.com

4308 Heather Ln

Wow! Phenomenal curb appeal. Space galore! Tons of amenities!! You don't want to miss this 4 bed 3 bath 2 car garage with over 3200sf. Enter into the modest foyer that opens into the living room with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. Split Bedroom floorplan perfect for large families with 2 masters with on suites, 2 living areas, formal dining, kitchen with breakfast room, coffee/wet bar, indoor jacuzzi, amazing built-ins and so much more. Call today to schedule your private showing.

