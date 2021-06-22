Cancel
Real Estate

28610 N 21st Ave

oucampus.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharming 3 Bed Fireside Norterra Home with community pool/fitness - Charming home with large 3 bed 2.5 baths plus a den in Fireside at Norterra Community. You'll love this light bright, beautiful home. It's gorgeous!!! Brand new air conditioner!! This spacious home has vaulted ceilings and decorator paint. This home has all the upgrades you could want including beautiful custom shutters throughout. Kitchen has a large island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and upgraded staggered cabinets with crown molding. Plenty of storage and counter space. The half bath is downstairs along with the den. All bedrooms are upstairs. The spacious master bedroom is a true retreat with a huge bathroom and his /hers vanities, large tub and separate shower. 2 car attached garage. The community center has a pool & spa and is amazing with lots of activities and amenities. It also has a full gym, heated lap pool, beach entry pool, playground, rock wall, daycare and so much fun going on all the time. You'll love all the amenities and everything offered at the community center. There are tons of classes, activities, and events for everyone in the family. Miles of wonderful hiking trails as well. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants on Happy Valley at Norterra. Easy access to I-17 and 101 Freeway. Must See!!

www.oucampus.org
#Restaurants#Fitness#Hiking Trails#Crown Molding
Real Estate
Real Estateoucampus.org

1220 N 44th Street #49

Lease today and look no more! - Are you ready for a higher level of living? Discover the latest and greatest at Urban Connected. Our luxurious community is like no other and offers the perfect combination of modern sophistication, tranquility, and convenience in an unparalleled Phoenix location. Our custom one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are unique and designed to complement the upscale city living lifestyle, all at an exceptional price and with utilities included. Now that’s high living! Relax and unwind at home amid contemporary finishes such as designer kitchens, quartz countertops, mosaic glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile throughout and much more. Take advantage of state of the art amenities coming soon including resort-style pool, coffee bar, zen garden, grill areas and a gaming zone to include flat screen TV’s, shuffle board, darts, mini golf, and billiards. We are located at 1220 North 44th Street nestled in an unprecedented central Phoenix location near I-10, Loop-202, the 143, and the 51. This incredible location is within minutes of great shopping, fine dining, hiking, outdoor recreational activities, Downtown Phoenix, Old Town Scottsdale, Phoenix Sky Harbor, and Arizona State University to name a few. For additional information about how to make Urban Connected your new home, please contact us today and our enthusiastic leasing directors will happily assist you. Thank you for choosing Urban Connected Luxury Apartment Homes.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

619 N Belmont Ave

Such an adorable bungalow! Enjoy your covered front porch and swing. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. All kitchen appliances remain. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Sun shade over the back patio to remain. Exterior was painted in Nov, 2019. Water heater replaced 2020. Roughly finished basement. Lots of storage. Basement walls have beams and 2019 structural engineer report on file when current owner purchased. New roof and gutters in November 2019 and Wood floors refinished in 2019.
Real Estateoucampus.org

6867 W Potter Dr

Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath Arrowhead Ranch home with Private Swimming Pool - Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath Arrowhead Ranch / Sierra Verde model-like home, fully upgraded with private swimming pool. This home boasts a manicured tropical setting in the front & backyard with auto sprinklers, grass, shrubs, palm trees, a pebble-tec pool with an in-ground self-cleaning system & soothing water fall, a large covered patio. Perfect for entertaining. Relaxing master bedroom suite with spacious balcony where you can relax watching the Arizona sunsets. Inside features custom interior paint, a large skylight, 18' ceramic tile flooring, upgraded cabinets, a kitchen island, corner windows above the kitchen sink, separate shower & tub w/ glass block in the master bath, a built-in entertainment center, dramatic vaulted ceilings & tall windows. Downstairs Den/Office/Formal Dining with Beautiful Tile Flooring. All Appliances included Refrigerator, Washing Machine & Dryer. Located within walking distance to A++ rated elementary school, parks and lake. Conveniently close to shopping, restaurants and 101-freeway...$300 Cleaning Fees + Rental Tax & Fees of 3% added to all leases. MUST SEE!!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

443 N Westlink Ave

Well maintained, spacious quad-level home tucked back in a quiet family-friendly neighborhood of Westlink. You will love being close to all the amenities that Central & Tyler has to offer! Inside, you will find a nice-sized living room with large windows and hardwood flooring. To the right is the dining room/kitchen combination. The kitchen offers ample wood cabinetry and includes a stove, oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is access to the two-car garage. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms anda full bathroom with a tub/shower combination. The lower level boasts a spacious family room with a nice stacked stone fireplace with surrounding built-ins, a fourthbedroom, and a full bathroom with washer/dryer hookups.Head down a few more steps tothe large rec room/game roomand bonus room, perfect for all your storage needs! The exterior features a two-car attached garage, a covered front porch, and several shade trees.Enjoy the private backyard oasis with a pergola, paved pathways around the gardens, and a fully fenced yard. Don't miss out on this one! Schedule your showing today.
House Rentoucampus.org

835 E Marlette Ave

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with washer and dryer in a very well manicured, Private 8 unit Complex with Backyard! Less than a mile from Feeney's Restaurant & Bar and Christo's and walking distance to restaurants,coffee shops, and shopping. Great Lighting w/ an open floor plan. Overlooks beautiful community area. A must see! Please contact our leasing office at 480.619.2792 for more information.
House Rentoucampus.org

1117 E. 8th St.

VERY NICE 2 BED 2 BATH IN GATED COMMUNITY! - Very Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath right in the heart of the ASU Campus. Walk to class, the light rail stop, baseball, football, track and basketball games. These units are loaded with granite counter tops, black appliances, tile, carpet and stacked washer and dryer. Water and trash included, NO PETS.
Real Estateoucampus.org

19806 N 49th Drive

*** REMODELED 2 BED / 2 BATH HOME IN GLENDALE *** - This Two Bedroom Two Bath Single Family Patio Home in Arrowhead Sunrise is a Former Model and is all on one level with Tile and Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring. It features all the upgrades you are looking for: Two Car Attached Garage, Tile Roof, Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Skylight, Arched Windows, and Patio with Bar-be-que. The Private Pool Club is just a few steps away across the street. The Private Homeowners Association Park is adjacent to the south side of the house. Great Location North of Union Hills with easy access to the 101 Loop Freeway. We have owned this home for over 10 years and have no plans to sell. Professionally managed by United Metro Properties 602 548-9449 or wwv.unitedmetro.com.. Available Now. $1,439.
Real Estateoucampus.org

5321 W Eugie Ave

Now available - Check out this 3 bedroom 2, bathroom home that is now available. The home has unique upgrades and features. All kitchen appliances and a stackable washer/dryer are included in the rent. This one won't last long!. Security deposit:. $1750. Cleaning fee:. $300. Pet fee:. $250. Monthly admin:
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1014 N Baltimore Ave

Recently renovated home, features Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout the Living Room and Hallway, new quality carpeting in the Bedrooms, and Ceramic Tile in the Kitchen, Dining, & Laundry area. All new Kitchen cabinets, counters, and appliances, including a five burner gas range. (Kitchen does have electric hookup for a range as well) Home also updated with new plumbing, updated electrical and a newly added 1/2 bath off the Kitchen. Nice oversized detached garage with overhead door and gas radiant heat, new guttering, and updated HVAC units in 2018, new doors, interior and exterior throughout the home, and newer double pane vinyl windows on the west side of the home. (Seller has the remainder of a recently purchase Old Republic Home Warranty that will transfer to the Buyer at closing) Come see it, it won't last.
Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

2069 N. Cambridge Ave.

Lovely 2-Bedroom Apt - River Views - HEAT INCLUDED - Recently two-bedroom apartment located at 2069 N. Cambridge Ave. Building in the heart of Milwaukee's East Side. New appliances. New kitchen cabinets. Tons of closet space. River views. No fees for first pets, Dog and Cat friendly! HEAT INCLUDED!. Street...
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

2507 N Litchfield Ave

You won't want to miss out on this beautifully updated, move-in ready home! The sellers have just about done it all, taking the home down to the studs and installing new electrical, plumbing, sheetrock, windows, doors, fixtures, flooring, and more! As soon as you walk in you'll fall in love with the luxury vinyl flooring in the living room and the open kitchen complete with brand new cabinets, granite countertops, undermount sink and appliances. The two main floor bedrooms have had plush new carpeting installed with upgraded, waterproof pad and the bathroom has been completely renovated with new tub/shower, tile, vanity, and more. As you make your way down to the fully finished basement you'll be welcomed by the large family room, laundry room and oversized 3rd bedroom with newly installed window well. This will make a great area for entertaining, but don't forget to check out the backyard, complete with a privacy fence, large concrete patio and shed for additional storage! And, just in case you didn't notice, this home also has a brand new mailbox, exterior trim paint, guttering, and tankless hot water heater! With this location, quiet neighborhood, and easy highway access, what more could you ask for! Schedule your showing today!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

242 N Maynard Ave

Charming ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a separate dining room. All appliances stay with the house. Check out the two large car garage and a storm shelter located inside the garage. It has a storage shed and a fully fenced and nice size backyard. Call to schedule your private showing today. Home being sold "as is, where is"
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1314 N Woodrow Ave

Come and check out this cute bungalow in Riverside! This home offers 4 BR, 1 BA in 1,744 sq. ft. The house has new paint, new carpet, mostly new flooring and some newer appliances. The home has an open concept plan, which is pretty rare for Riverside houses (see floor plans available online). Seller has done a lot of work getting the home ready for the market - ductwork cleaned, gutters cleaned, bug treatment, just to name a few. One very unique feature of this home is the backyard patio with great brick fireplace. This will be where you spend cozy evenings!!!! The fenced yard also includes a playset and playhouse for the little ones. Please note: Seller is offering an allowance of $2,000 toward new countertops in the kitchen. Seller is also having new AC condenser installed before closing. Schedule your appointment to see this one before it sells!!!!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

210 N Franklin Ave

Peaceful, small town living close to Wichita. This home has almost 2,000 sqft of living space. A large dining room makes entertaining large family dinners a breeze, and the family room with a fireplace make it cozy for the family. Large sunroom on back of the home provides a beautiful view of the fenced back yard. Secluded covered patio on the back side of home allows you to enjoy your morning coffee listening to the birds sing or relaxing evening in the shade. Home has a storm shelter accessed through the attached 2-car garage. 1 1/2 blocks to the City Park & Swimming Pool. Close to Churches, Schools, Post Office, downtown Sedgwick. Just a short 15 minute drive to Wichita or Newton.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

528 N Sheridan Ave

This fantastic ranch in the Valley Center School District is just waiting for you to call it "home." It has a brand new roof (2020) and other great new features and finishes. Inside, you'll find new carpet and fresh, neutral paint. The kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances that are included with the sale of the home. There are two spacious bedrooms with large closets, plus an updated bathroom. This home is located right across the street from the local elementary school, and it's close to parks, restaurants, and much more. There is also an option to rent the home for just $750 a month! Schedule your private showing and come see this one TODAY before it's gone for good!
MLShawaiilife.com

Remodeled Coastal-Style Princeville Home

Remodeled single-level 3BD/2BA Princeville home with a crisp white interior, natural light, soft tones, and a clean aesthetic feel. This coastal-style home features an open concept layout and vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom’s en-suite bathroom is complete with new custom cabinetry, stylish tile, two farm sinks, a new countertop, new fixtures, and lighting. The kitchen also features new tile, countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Scottsdale, AZoucampus.org

5995 N 78th St

Remodeled One Bedroom Luxury Condo in Scottsdale - Reside in one of the most desirable locations in Scottsdale at the Bella Vita Condos. Living in a desirable location comes with its perks of desirable amenities. Starting with a gated entrance, storage space available right off your patio/ balcony, pool, BBQ grills, covered parking, laminate wood floors, front loader washer and dryers and much more.
Phoenix, AZoucampus.org

4218 N 17th St

This is a newly renovated studio apartment home in Central Phoenix. Private backyard and wood vinyl flooring throughout. All new appliances (fridge, microwave, stove). New cabinets with granite countertop and breakfast bar top. This unit is in a small gated community that has been fully renovated with new landscaping and community area with grills. This complex is on a corner lot next to residential homes and 1/4 mile near multiple shops, grocery stores and restaurants such as, Target, Fry's, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's,Nordstrom Rack, Best Buy, Snooze, HopDaddy's, Pizza Bianco, Grassroots and much more!!! Right next to Hwy 51 freeway and minutes away from downtown Phoenix and Biltmore. These units will not last long! Please Call/Text us at 480.619.2792 ext 1. Habla español.
Golfoucampus.org

6806 S. 39th Pl.

Phoenix 3 Bed 2 Bath - Golf Course Lot - Gated Community - R.S.V.P. Realty. 1,765 SqFt - 3 Bed, 2 Bath: Located on a Raven Golf Course in a gated Golf at the End of a Cul de Sac, Single Story Boarders Grass Common Area - Diagonal Tile/Carpet & Ceiling Fans - Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar Opens to Great Room w/Fireplace - Split Master Bedroom w/Large Walk-In Closet, Master Bath Separate Shower & Tub w/Double Sinks, 2nd Bedroom also with Walk-In Closet - 17'x19' Garage w/Cabinets - Backyard w/Covered Patio and Rail Fence to Golf Course - Community Pool at Entrance of Cul de Sac; Near Bus Stop; Close Access to I-10 and I-60 Exchange.

