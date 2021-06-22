28610 N 21st Ave

You won't want to miss out on this beautifully updated, move-in ready home! The sellers have just about done it all, taking the home down to the studs and installing new electrical, plumbing, sheetrock, windows, doors, fixtures, flooring, and more! As soon as you walk in you'll fall in love with the luxury vinyl flooring in the living room and the open kitchen complete with brand new cabinets, granite countertops, undermount sink and appliances. The two main floor bedrooms have had plush new carpeting installed with upgraded, waterproof pad and the bathroom has been completely renovated with new tub/shower, tile, vanity, and more. As you make your way down to the fully finished basement you'll be welcomed by the large family room, laundry room and oversized 3rd bedroom with newly installed window well. This will make a great area for entertaining, but don't forget to check out the backyard, complete with a privacy fence, large concrete patio and shed for additional storage! And, just in case you didn't notice, this home also has a brand new mailbox, exterior trim paint, guttering, and tankless hot water heater! With this location, quiet neighborhood, and easy highway access, what more could you ask for! Schedule your showing today!