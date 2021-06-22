Cancel
House Rent

10080 E. Mountainview Lake Dr. #110D

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpacious 1 Bedroom with a garage in Scottsdale Bay Club! - Spacious 1 bedroom with a garage. You will love the open feel of the living area as well as the amazing view of the park and Koi pond. Features include granite countertops, updated bathroom, tile in all the right places and TONS of storage space. This condo is light, bright and open. Great location with shopping and restaurants close. Very unique and a rare find in a desirable gated community.

House Rentoucampus.org

726 S. Golden Key

Beautiful 3 bedroom home for rent nestled in the center of Lago Estancia in Gilbert! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in great Gilbert location! This home features formal living and dining rooms, eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Separate cozy family room with exit to backyard. Split floorplan and tile in all high traffic areas. Huge backyard with mature landscaping. Near schools, shopping and dining! Rentor/Realtor to verify all information in listing is correct.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES** ** Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**
House Rentoucampus.org

835 E Marlette Ave

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with washer and dryer in a very well manicured, Private 8 unit Complex with Backyard! Less than a mile from Feeney's Restaurant & Bar and Christo's and walking distance to restaurants,coffee shops, and shopping. Great Lighting w/ an open floor plan. Overlooks beautiful community area. A must see! Please contact our leasing office at 480.619.2792 for more information.
Real Estateoucampus.org

19806 N 49th Drive

*** REMODELED 2 BED / 2 BATH HOME IN GLENDALE *** - This Two Bedroom Two Bath Single Family Patio Home in Arrowhead Sunrise is a Former Model and is all on one level with Tile and Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring. It features all the upgrades you are looking for: Two Car Attached Garage, Tile Roof, Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Skylight, Arched Windows, and Patio with Bar-be-que. The Private Pool Club is just a few steps away across the street. The Private Homeowners Association Park is adjacent to the south side of the house. Great Location North of Union Hills with easy access to the 101 Loop Freeway. We have owned this home for over 10 years and have no plans to sell. Professionally managed by United Metro Properties 602 548-9449 or wwv.unitedmetro.com.. Available Now. $1,439.
House Rentoucampus.org

1117 E. 8th St.

VERY NICE 2 BED 2 BATH IN GATED COMMUNITY! - Very Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath right in the heart of the ASU Campus. Walk to class, the light rail stop, baseball, football, track and basketball games. These units are loaded with granite counter tops, black appliances, tile, carpet and stacked washer and dryer. Water and trash included, NO PETS.
MLShawaiilife.com

Remodeled Coastal-Style Princeville Home

Remodeled single-level 3BD/2BA Princeville home with a crisp white interior, natural light, soft tones, and a clean aesthetic feel. This coastal-style home features an open concept layout and vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom’s en-suite bathroom is complete with new custom cabinetry, stylish tile, two farm sinks, a new countertop, new fixtures, and lighting. The kitchen also features new tile, countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Scottsdale, AZoucampus.org

8500 East Indian School Road - Unit 248 Unit 248

Scottsdale Terrace One Bedroom Condo - This one bedroom, one bathroom unit comes with granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, lots of cabinets for storage in kitchen, tile and carpet flooring. Stack washer/dryer, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator all inside the unit. Two bedroom closets! Community amenities include a heated pool, fitness room and hot tub. Reserved covered parking spot comes with the unit as well. Rent includes water/sewer/trash.
House Rentoucampus.org

4619 N 12th Ave

Cute 1 Bedroom - Great Location - This 550 SF 1 bedroom is in excellent condition and ready for move in. Fresh paint, new flooring and blinds. Tenant pays water and electric.
Real Estateoucampus.org

1232 E. McLellan Blvd

Newly Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with office and mud room! - This is a cool house! The home has been recently updated and boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated tile flooring and updated lighting fixtures! The exterior of the home has been fully repainted within the last few years. There is a fenced-in pool and a large front and backyard area. With close proximity to HWY 51, downtown, shopping and dinning, this one won't last long! Call to schedule your showing today!
Real Estateoucampus.org

1698 S 159th Ave

5 bedroom 2 bath home in Estrella Vista is available for immediate move in. - 5 bedroom 2 bath home in Estrella Vista is available for immediate move in. This one story home features vaulted ceilings, a very open floor plan, an open kitchen that overlooks the great room. upgraded kitchen cabinets, a breakfast nook, formal dining area, and comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Home features tile through out and carpet in the bedrooms. The backyard is rocked with added bushes. Property is located in a quiet neighborhood and is one block from the park and the community pool. It is also within walking distance to elementary and high schools. Property is also close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access.
Real Estateoucampus.org

5321 W Eugie Ave

Now available - Check out this 3 bedroom 2, bathroom home that is now available. The home has unique upgrades and features. All kitchen appliances and a stackable washer/dryer are included in the rent. This one won't last long!. Security deposit:. $1750. Cleaning fee:. $300. Pet fee:. $250. Monthly admin:
Scottsdale, AZoucampus.org

5995 N 78th St

Remodeled One Bedroom Luxury Condo in Scottsdale - Reside in one of the most desirable locations in Scottsdale at the Bella Vita Condos. Living in a desirable location comes with its perks of desirable amenities. Starting with a gated entrance, storage space available right off your patio/ balcony, pool, BBQ grills, covered parking, laminate wood floors, front loader washer and dryers and much more.
Phoenix, AZoucampus.org

4218 N 17th St

This is a newly renovated studio apartment home in Central Phoenix. Private backyard and wood vinyl flooring throughout. All new appliances (fridge, microwave, stove). New cabinets with granite countertop and breakfast bar top. This unit is in a small gated community that has been fully renovated with new landscaping and community area with grills. This complex is on a corner lot next to residential homes and 1/4 mile near multiple shops, grocery stores and restaurants such as, Target, Fry's, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's,Nordstrom Rack, Best Buy, Snooze, HopDaddy's, Pizza Bianco, Grassroots and much more!!! Right next to Hwy 51 freeway and minutes away from downtown Phoenix and Biltmore. These units will not last long! Please Call/Text us at 480.619.2792 ext 1. Habla español.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

27904 E Lake Point Drive

Beautiful home in the highly desired Foxberry Estates neighborhood! Enjoy country living with amenities of the city. Double High Entry way leads to an open main level floor plan. Cozy Great Room has wonderful floor to ceiling windows, fireplace and built in cabinetry. You'll love the custom trim, and crown molding. Spacious kitchen with oversized island, granite countertops, SS appliances and pantry. Enjoy coffee and privacy on the Large Covered Deck. Main level & 2nd Level Master Beds & Baths. Main level master meets ADA handicap requirements with 2 closets. Loft easily converts to 5th-bedroom with shared jack & jill bath. This spacious home sits on an extra large, oversized estate lot, in a quiet cul-de-sac. Lot backs up to greenspace. Oversized Patio, Sprinkler System, Alarm system & Boot bench. Surround Sound speakers located in Living Room & wired for covered deck. Flex Rm off entry could be formal dining, study or office. 4th bed has ladder to a play nook & large walk in closet. Full walkout basement w/ abundance of windows ready for finish. 2 high-efficiency HVAC systems & a 50-gallon hot water heater. Foxberry Estates amenities include 4800 sq ft clubhouse and zero entry pool. Walking Trails and 3 Stocked Ponds ' Over 60 acres of common area. Playground next to pool and sports field.
Real Estatehometeamne.com

7812 Shadow Lake Dr

Enjoy the view from your covered deck on your rare lake house in Papillion's premier neighborhood Shadow Lake! This home is unique and is perfectly set up with 2 primary bedrooms on the main plus an additional MIL suite on the same level. Huge finished walk-out basement with separate 2nd kitchen and walk in pantry! The walk up attic (would make an amazing finished loft or keep it as an ample storage area) and super cool workshop in the basement really are the bonus icing on your house warming party cake! Plenty of room for your toys in the generous oversized four car garage. Close to walking trails, recreation, shopping, and entertainment. This really is a special property and it is yours for the taking. Schedule a tour today!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

26617 Waterview Dr

Fantastic maintenance free lake home with great views of Lake of the Ozarks in very desirable subdivision. Offering blacktop roads, multiple boat ramps into Lake of the Ozarks, a community park, restaurants and marinas in the immediate area. Home is very neat and clean with updated laminate flooring throughout, new paint, brand new metal roof, newer CH&A, siding, water heater and appliances. Propane backup generator with propane furnace in house and garage. 24 x 12 screened in porch with great lake views, 30 x 26 detached garage with concrete floor and heat. 2 lake view lots feature top shelf landscaping. Must see this place in person!
Real Estateoucampus.org

1220 N 44th Street #49

Lease today and look no more! - Are you ready for a higher level of living? Discover the latest and greatest at Urban Connected. Our luxurious community is like no other and offers the perfect combination of modern sophistication, tranquility, and convenience in an unparalleled Phoenix location. Our custom one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are unique and designed to complement the upscale city living lifestyle, all at an exceptional price and with utilities included. Now that’s high living! Relax and unwind at home amid contemporary finishes such as designer kitchens, quartz countertops, mosaic glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile throughout and much more. Take advantage of state of the art amenities coming soon including resort-style pool, coffee bar, zen garden, grill areas and a gaming zone to include flat screen TV’s, shuffle board, darts, mini golf, and billiards. We are located at 1220 North 44th Street nestled in an unprecedented central Phoenix location near I-10, Loop-202, the 143, and the 51. This incredible location is within minutes of great shopping, fine dining, hiking, outdoor recreational activities, Downtown Phoenix, Old Town Scottsdale, Phoenix Sky Harbor, and Arizona State University to name a few. For additional information about how to make Urban Connected your new home, please contact us today and our enthusiastic leasing directors will happily assist you. Thank you for choosing Urban Connected Luxury Apartment Homes.
Real Estatemaggieharristeam.com

1324 E Camelia E , D

Imagine yourself living in this 2 bedroom Condo, (each room has its on full bath) and half bath downstairs. Vary rare condo with 2 car garage attached and roof top terrace to enjoy this beautiful south Texas weather. Gated community with swimming pool and basketball court. The homes has stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included. Both bedrooms are upstairs with brand new carpet upstairs. A side patio area. DID I SAY 2 car garage attached and Private ROOF TOP TERRACE for this Condo. Easy living done well.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

208 E Derby Hills Dr

5 bedroom, 2 bath home on beautiful corner lot in Derby Hills. Home has attached 2 car garage and a great oversized 3 car detached garage with office area. Beaurtiful mature trees, fenced yard, irrigation well and sprinkler system. Inside has fresh paint and just needs new flooring. SELLER IS OFFERING A $3000.00 FLOORING ALLOWANCE. Family room has gas fireplace and walks out to beautiful patio area.
MLSjanefischer.com

503 E Lake Street

Family owned forever! Excellent opportunity and location to build your dream Lake Home. The house sits on just under an acre and they own across the street 123' of lakeshore frontage. The dock is owned and maintained by a friend. This opportunity doesn't come along very often. SO MANY POSSIBILITIES! Call today for additional details!

