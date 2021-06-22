11329 W Elm St

Location is everything! GODDARD SCHOOLS!!! Have you been searching for a diamond in the rough? Look no further-THIS IS IT! You will have nothing more to do but move in and enjoy your nearly all new home! Tasteful updates throughout including the beautiful two-toned kitchen cabinets and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, newer doors and trim throughout main level, Luxury Vinyl Flooring that is waterproof, scratch proof, AND makes a great statement the moment you step through the front door. Oh, we're not done. Have you seen a bathroom this fancy in any other home nearby? Probably not! From the waterfall showerhead to the high end tile, vanity and toilet, no expense was spared in the design of this home. You will feel like you're walking into a brand new home with the smell of fresh paint throughout and BRAND NEW carpet on the stairway and in the basement. Not only has every inch of the interior been refreshed, the exterior will reflect the same. The exterior siding has been replaced and painted in 2019, garage door updated in 2021, sprinkler system runs on the well and the lawn is fully sodded. Lawncare has been professionally maintained and looks beautiful! Additional features include an epoxy floor in the garage, custom built overhead storage with sliding doors, ADT security cameras and hubs that will stay with the home (nearly $2000 in equipment) so all you have to do is set up the monitoring service! Is there anything more you could ask for? The home has been meticulously cared for and won't last long! **Buyers & Agents** Showings will begin Monday July 5th.