11329 W Elm St

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOMING SOON!! Great single level home 3 bed with Den in Camelback ranch - Great property on Cul-de-sac lot. Vaulted ceilings. Newer carpet, paint and very clean house. 3 Bed and 2 bath with big den to be used as office or media room or children play area. Master bed room looks in to large back yard. You need to see to believe all these. Security door in the front and many more.

News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

6601 W Northwind St

Absolutely incredible, lake-side home in the boating community of Ridge Port. This isnt just a home, its a way of life. So, whether you enjoy an active lifestyle on the water or relaxing on the deck or dock, this home allows you to do both. Dont just enjoy the lake on weekends, live it every day. With almost 3800 sqft of beautiful, finished living space, another 600 sqft of unfinished storage and workshop area, an oversized 3-car garage, and a safe room, this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home offers ample opportunity and space to entertain family and friends. Built by Fouts & Geller, the quality craftsmanship and attention to detail is immediately noticeable. Abundant windows flood the home with light, while pristine hardwood floors gleam throughout the main floor. When its too chilly to play on the lake, the walk-out basement, with its large wet bar, space for game tables, and 2nd fireplace to keep you warm and cozy, serve as your winter oasis. Located within the coveted Maize South School district, this rare-find is sure to sell quickly, so ask your agent for the full list of features, or better yet, come see it for yourself! Schedule your showing today!
Real Estateoucampus.org

1220 N 44th Street #49

Lease today and look no more! - Are you ready for a higher level of living? Discover the latest and greatest at Urban Connected. Our luxurious community is like no other and offers the perfect combination of modern sophistication, tranquility, and convenience in an unparalleled Phoenix location. Our custom one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are unique and designed to complement the upscale city living lifestyle, all at an exceptional price and with utilities included. Now that’s high living! Relax and unwind at home amid contemporary finishes such as designer kitchens, quartz countertops, mosaic glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile throughout and much more. Take advantage of state of the art amenities coming soon including resort-style pool, coffee bar, zen garden, grill areas and a gaming zone to include flat screen TV’s, shuffle board, darts, mini golf, and billiards. We are located at 1220 North 44th Street nestled in an unprecedented central Phoenix location near I-10, Loop-202, the 143, and the 51. This incredible location is within minutes of great shopping, fine dining, hiking, outdoor recreational activities, Downtown Phoenix, Old Town Scottsdale, Phoenix Sky Harbor, and Arizona State University to name a few. For additional information about how to make Urban Connected your new home, please contact us today and our enthusiastic leasing directors will happily assist you. Thank you for choosing Urban Connected Luxury Apartment Homes.
Real Estateoucampus.org

6867 W Potter Dr

Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath Arrowhead Ranch home with Private Swimming Pool - Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath Arrowhead Ranch / Sierra Verde model-like home, fully upgraded with private swimming pool. This home boasts a manicured tropical setting in the front & backyard with auto sprinklers, grass, shrubs, palm trees, a pebble-tec pool with an in-ground self-cleaning system & soothing water fall, a large covered patio. Perfect for entertaining. Relaxing master bedroom suite with spacious balcony where you can relax watching the Arizona sunsets. Inside features custom interior paint, a large skylight, 18' ceramic tile flooring, upgraded cabinets, a kitchen island, corner windows above the kitchen sink, separate shower & tub w/ glass block in the master bath, a built-in entertainment center, dramatic vaulted ceilings & tall windows. Downstairs Den/Office/Formal Dining with Beautiful Tile Flooring. All Appliances included Refrigerator, Washing Machine & Dryer. Located within walking distance to A++ rated elementary school, parks and lake. Conveniently close to shopping, restaurants and 101-freeway...$300 Cleaning Fees + Rental Tax & Fees of 3% added to all leases. MUST SEE!!
Real Estateoucampus.org

19806 N 49th Drive

*** REMODELED 2 BED / 2 BATH HOME IN GLENDALE *** - This Two Bedroom Two Bath Single Family Patio Home in Arrowhead Sunrise is a Former Model and is all on one level with Tile and Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring. It features all the upgrades you are looking for: Two Car Attached Garage, Tile Roof, Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Skylight, Arched Windows, and Patio with Bar-be-que. The Private Pool Club is just a few steps away across the street. The Private Homeowners Association Park is adjacent to the south side of the house. Great Location North of Union Hills with easy access to the 101 Loop Freeway. We have owned this home for over 10 years and have no plans to sell. Professionally managed by United Metro Properties 602 548-9449 or wwv.unitedmetro.com.. Available Now. $1,439.
Richmond, VARichmond.com

14911 Elm Cottage Rd, Amelia, VA 23002

PRISTINE RANCH HOME ON 2.8 ACRE LOT IN AMELIA! A beautiful property awaits, featuring 3 BR, 2 BA, 1,200 sq ft, open floor plan, vaulted ceiling and gorgeous private backyard! Fall in love in an instant by the evident curb-appeal. Lush landscaping and a picturesque front porch greet you at the door. Step inside to marvel at the dramatic elevated ceilings throughout. Expansive family room is the perfect spot to entertain family and friends. Flawlessly open to gourmet kitchen offering SS appliances, recessed lighting, stylish cabinets and dining area. Laundry room can double as convenient mudroom w/access to 1-car garage as well as the outdoor space. Retreat to a magnificent 1st floor primary suite flaunting plush carpet and private en suite bath with modern vanity and tub/shower combo. Additional two spacious bedrooms each offer oversized closets and access to adjacent full bath. Take a peek at the stellar backyard featuring upgraded stone paver patio, perfect for family bbq's! Ample storage can be found in garage or above attic space. Property is conveniently located just minutes from Hull Street Corridor as well as Rt 360 and a quick drive to Richmond!
Mcallen, TXmaggieharristeam.com

1111 W Cardinal W

Great location in McAllen, TX, off Dove Ave, by Bill Schupp Park, close to EVERYTHING!!! Brick Townhouse 2/2/2 with New Roof (2021) and inside & outside paint (2021). Living Area open concept half-vaulted ceiling and beautiful hardwood floors. Tile floored Master with newer shower, double vanities, and walk-in closet. Galley Kitchen with Black stove and microwave combo, dishwasher, french door to the private atrium patio. Large 2-car garage in the alley with lots of storage. Remodeled....no pop-corn ceiling, no wall-paper, no carpet!!!
Real Estateoucampus.org

5321 W Eugie Ave

Now available - Check out this 3 bedroom 2, bathroom home that is now available. The home has unique upgrades and features. All kitchen appliances and a stackable washer/dryer are included in the rent. This one won't last long!. Security deposit:. $1750. Cleaning fee:. $300. Pet fee:. $250. Monthly admin:
Phoenix, AZoucampus.org

4218 N 17th St

This is a newly renovated studio apartment home in Central Phoenix. Private backyard and wood vinyl flooring throughout. All new appliances (fridge, microwave, stove). New cabinets with granite countertop and breakfast bar top. This unit is in a small gated community that has been fully renovated with new landscaping and community area with grills. This complex is on a corner lot next to residential homes and 1/4 mile near multiple shops, grocery stores and restaurants such as, Target, Fry's, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's,Nordstrom Rack, Best Buy, Snooze, HopDaddy's, Pizza Bianco, Grassroots and much more!!! Right next to Hwy 51 freeway and minutes away from downtown Phoenix and Biltmore. These units will not last long! Please Call/Text us at 480.619.2792 ext 1. Habla español.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

12209 W Grant St

Location is everything! GODDARD SCHOOLS!!! Have you been searching for a diamond in the rough? Look no further-THIS IS IT! You will have nothing more to do but move in and enjoy your nearly all new home! Tasteful updates throughout including the beautiful two-toned kitchen cabinets and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, newer doors and trim throughout main level, Luxury Vinyl Flooring that is waterproof, scratch proof, AND makes a great statement the moment you step through the front door. Oh, we're not done. Have you seen a bathroom this fancy in any other home nearby? Probably not! From the waterfall showerhead to the high end tile, vanity and toilet, no expense was spared in the design of this home. You will feel like you're walking into a brand new home with the smell of fresh paint throughout and BRAND NEW carpet on the stairway and in the basement. Not only has every inch of the interior been refreshed, the exterior will reflect the same. The exterior siding has been replaced and painted in 2019, garage door updated in 2021, sprinkler system runs on the well and the lawn is fully sodded. Lawncare has been professionally maintained and looks beautiful! Additional features include an epoxy floor in the garage, custom built overhead storage with sliding doors, ADT security cameras and hubs that will stay with the home (nearly $2000 in equipment) so all you have to do is set up the monitoring service! Is there anything more you could ask for? The home has been meticulously cared for and won't last long! **Buyers & Agents** Showings will begin Monday July 5th.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

400 W White Tail St

Beautiful corner lot home in desired Woodland Valley, Derby neighborhood! From the exterior, this home features a double driveway with a two car garage. Spacious corner lot with a basketball court, multilevel decks for entertaining & mature, lush shade trees. This home also has a working well to water your amazing yard! Inside you'll find an open floorplan with vaulted ceilings. Two gas fireplaces (Main level & Lower level) Very spacious main level master bedroom with master bath & plenty of closet space including a walk-in closet! Lower level features double level Family room with walkout deck, 2 good sized bedrooms, laundry room & full bath. Gorgeous home in a well sought after Derby neighborhood.
Wichita, KSwichitahometeam.com

2016 W Maple St

This is a renovated 1910 built with a total 5 bedrooms, 3 total bathroom home directly across from Friends University in Wichita, KS. This home has been a rental for University students in the past, and could be a good rental or a single family home. There are two bedrooms on the main floor, including the master bedroom with a half bath in-suite. There is also a main floor office, which doubles as a utility room with laundry connections and generous closet and window space, right off the updated kitchen. The kitchen is totally updated with nice tiled floor, granite countertops, stainless steel stove & oven, a refrigerator and a high end stainless steel vent hood. There is a full bath on the main floor with a shower, in addition to the 1/2 bath in the master bedroom. The 2nd floor has 3 good sized bedrooms with a full bath with tub servicing the upstairs. There is zoned heat with a furnace for the main floor and separate furnace for the 2nd floor. This home has been renovated. Most original woodwork appears to be replaced or repainted. There are wonderful wood floors throughout, with exception of one of the 2nd floor bedrooms which appears to be a wood laminate. This home is available for a quick closing and possession. Take time to look at this house and make it your home. Available for showing starting July 5, 2021.
MLScheyennehomestore.com

800 W 25TH ST

Great investment property! This 1bd/ 1 bath house is a great starter home or investment property. Currently set up as an profitable AirBnB, and a short distance from Air Force Base and Capitol. New electric 2016, hot water heater 2016, Moore insulation 2017, appliances new in 2017. House is newly painted and cleaned. Go check out today! More pictures coming soon!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

455 W South St

What an amazing opportunity to own a custom built log home! This beautiful property is situated next to open farmland and gives you the peaceful feeling of quite country living - with none of the upkeep or inconvenience! Situated in the town of Benton - this beautiful property was custom built with stunning large wood covered ceilings and authentic log walls. Large open living spaces, spacious bedrooms and plenty of storage are all included. Experience the sunrise and sunset from your covered front and back porches. Quality Pella windows and sliding glass door. Meticulous detached 32 X 24 garage/shop gives amble room for car storage and workshop. This one of a kind property doesn't come along very often. Don't miss your opportunity to own this treasure!
Laramie, WYcheyennehomestore.com

259 W Fremont St

$650,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: 1 days MLS #: 82767. Situated on a .36 acre or 15,840 SF lot, the site consists of 3 buildings. The main office building was built in 1941 and is 5,680 SF featuring a reception area, serval offices, a conference room, drafting room, break room, 2 bathrooms, 2 large safes and a storage/receiving room with a loading dock. The warehouse facility was built in 1942 and has 4,266 SF with a 12'x14/ sliding door. The shop/storage facility was built in 1920 and is 2,220 SF. Total SF of buildings/improvements 12,166 SF.
Richmond, VARichmond.com

1322 W Clay St, Richmond City, VA 23220

Fantastic location within blocks to MCV and VCU! Freshly Painted and New Carpet! This home offers 2400 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and plenty of living space. Some of the features include original hardwood floors, a nice size living room with a gas fireplace, and a huge eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space. There is a 1st-floor bedroom and 1st-floor full bathroom. Upstairs you will find the primary bedroom with a full bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry area. Outside of the 2nd floor primary bedroom, there is a balcony that overlooks the backyard. The fenced backyard and deck are the perfect outdoor spaces. Centrally located to major highways, restaurants, grocery stores, and the downtown vibe!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1118 West Elm Street

The perfect house for an investor or first time homebuyer. New roof in 2018, new PEX plumbing and water heater in 2014, electrical upgrades in 2008. Large kitchen and laundry room with tons of storage. Large lot with mature trees. Just minutes to downtown and collages. Being sold 'as-is'.More photos coming July 1st.
MLScheyennehomestore.com

1011 W 22ND ST

Been a rental for years. Tenant always pays rent. Tenant is on a year lease ending 12-15-2021 paying $800 plus utils. SOLD AS IS. Listing courtesy of Patty Bennett Realty. © 2021 Cheyenne MLS. Information Deemed Reliable but Not Guaranteed by the Cheyenne MLS. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this firm are marked with the IDX logo and includes the name of the listing brokers.
Cheyenne, WYcheyennehomestore.com

514 W 24TH ST

$699,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: 1 days MLS #: 82745. Amazing historical home 2 Blocks from the Capitol. Close to downtown, hospital and State buildings. This is also a 4 Plex-3 1 bedroom apartments are separate from the home. Home has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 garages-all new-kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, new cabinets. Updated bathrooms, main floor master and laundry. Main floor is accessible from the rear for elder access no steps. 2 new furnaces, new sewer line, new gas lines, updated electric. Separate electric & gas meters also. AirB&B.
Baltimore, MDthemunchonline.com

16 W Cross St

Renovated 1 bedroom EOG townhome w/ bonus DEN in historic Federal Hill boasts a wood-burning fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. The fully-equipped modern kitchen offers granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The 3rd level provides a bedroom/den and leads to the deck with the perfect view! Central air and washer/dryer included.
Golfoucampus.org

6806 S. 39th Pl.

Phoenix 3 Bed 2 Bath - Golf Course Lot - Gated Community - R.S.V.P. Realty. 1,765 SqFt - 3 Bed, 2 Bath: Located on a Raven Golf Course in a gated Golf at the End of a Cul de Sac, Single Story Boarders Grass Common Area - Diagonal Tile/Carpet & Ceiling Fans - Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar Opens to Great Room w/Fireplace - Split Master Bedroom w/Large Walk-In Closet, Master Bath Separate Shower & Tub w/Double Sinks, 2nd Bedroom also with Walk-In Closet - 17'x19' Garage w/Cabinets - Backyard w/Covered Patio and Rail Fence to Golf Course - Community Pool at Entrance of Cul de Sac; Near Bus Stop; Close Access to I-10 and I-60 Exchange.

