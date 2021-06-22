Cancel
The Fey: Genre-benders offer up a smooth blend of alternative R&B music

Cover picture for the articleGenre bending and blending is commonplace in today’s music, but few do it as smoothly as the Nebraska-based group The Fey. Self-proclaimed as “alternative R&B”, the band also bring in elements of blues, soul, reggae, electronic, and more. All of the above is clearly displayed on their recently released album Palm Tree Shade.

